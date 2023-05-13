Constituency No.212 Hunasuru (ಹುಣಸೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mysore (ಮೈಸೂರು) district of Karnataka. Hunasuru is part of Mysore (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hunasuru election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hunasuru and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 212. Hunasuru Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Hunasuru Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 15.45%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,21,361 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,11,692 were male and 1,09,668 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hunasuru in 2023 is 982 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,21,361 eligible electors, of which 1,13,253 were male, 1,11,364 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,630 eligible electors, of which 1,03,801 were male, 99,826 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,87,752 eligible electors, of which 96,016 were male, 91,736 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hunasuru in 2018 was 61. In 2013, there were 156 service voters registered in the constituency and 108 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Adaguru H Vishwanath of JDS won in this seat defeating H P Manjunath of JDS by a margin of 8,575 which was 4.6% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 49.22% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, H P Manjunath of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kumaraswamy of JDS by a margin of 40,207 votes which was 24.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.97% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, H P Manjunatha of INC won this seat beating Chikkamadu.S of JDS by a margin of 15,041 votes which was 10.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.57% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 212. Hunasuru Assembly segment of the 21. Mysore Lok Sabha constituency. Prathap Simha of BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat defeating C.H.Vijayashankar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the MysoreLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 13 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Hunasuru:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hunasuru are: Yemmekoppal Thimmabovi (KRS); Umesh (IND); Syed Anif (IND); Sunil D N (UPP); Prasanna Somanahally (BSP); Lokesha B L (IND); H P Manjunath (INC); H B Rajendra (IND); G D Harish Gowda (JDS); G Ravikumar (AAP); Devarahalli Somashekara (BJP); Channe Gowda (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.16%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 83.04%, while it was 79.35% in 2013 and 77.42% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.88000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hunasuru went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Hunasuru constituency:

Assembly constituency No.212. Hunasuru comprises of the following areas of Mysore district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hunasuru constituency, which are: Chamundeshwari, Heggadadevankote, Virajpet, Periyapatna, Krishnarajanagara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Hunasuru:

The geographic coordinates of Hunasuru is: 12°17’13.9"N 76°18’18.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hunasuru

List of candidates contesting from Hunasuru Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yemmekoppal Thimmabovi

Party: KRS

Profession: Mason

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 19.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 13.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Umesh

Party: IND

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 34.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 34.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Syed Anif

Party: IND

Profession: Electronic Media Reporter

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sunil D N

Party: UPP

Profession: Agricultural Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prasanna Somanahally

Party: BSP

Profession: Agriculturist & Artist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 27.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lokesha B L

Party: IND

Profession: Car Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H P Manjunath

Party: INC

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 22.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 14.7 crore

Self income: Rs 13.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 28 lakh

Candidate name: H B Rajendra

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculturist and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 35.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 95.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: G D Harish Gowda

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 37.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 33.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 27.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 10 crore

Self income: Rs 85.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 93.6 lakh

Candidate name: G Ravikumar

Party: AAP

Profession: Driver & Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 14.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Devarahalli Somashekara

Party: BJP

Profession: Business, First class Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 18.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 16.1 crore

Self income: Rs 28.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 28.7 lakh

Candidate name: Channe Gowda

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 69

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.6 crore

top videos

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.