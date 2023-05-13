Hungund Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.25 Hungund (Hunagunda) (ಹುನಗುಂದ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bagalkot (ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ) district of Karnataka. Hungund is part of Bagalkot (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Hunagunda) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hungund election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hungund and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 25. Hungund Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Hungund Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.29% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.26%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.82%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,724 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,06,186 were male and 1,05,526 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hungund in 2023 is 994 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,11,724 eligible electors, of which 1,07,258 were male, 1,06,876 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,972 eligible electors, of which 96,596 were male, 95,376 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,72,121 eligible electors, of which 86,177 were male, 85,944 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hungund in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 161 service voters registered in the constituency and 154 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Doddanagouda G Patil of BJP won in this seat defeating Kashappanavar Vijayanand Shivashankrappa of BJP by a margin of 5,227 which was 3.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.53% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Kashappanavar Vijayanand Shivashankrappa of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Doddanagouda G Patil of BJP by a margin of 15,797 votes which was 11.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.07% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Doddanagouda G Patil of BJP won this seat beating Kashappanavar Vijayanand Shivashankarappa of INC by a margin of 5,069 votes which was 4.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.74% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 25. Hungund Assembly segment of the 3. Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency. Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda of BJP won the Bagalkot Parliament seat defeating Veena Kashappanavar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bagalkot Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BagalkotLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Hungund:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hungund are: Siddappa Ningappa Tudubinal (IND); Shivanagouda Menasagi (IND); Navali Hiremath S R (KRJPP); Nagaraj Hongal (AAP); Malappa Sabanna Ramawadagi (IND); Kashappanavara Vijayanand Shivashankrappa (INC); Doddanagouda G Patil (BJP); Desayagouda Mallanagouda Goudar (KRS); Boli Shivappa Mahadevappa (JDS); Basanagouda Hanamagouda Hiregoudar (IND); Akki Charalingappa Kotrappa (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 73.11%, while it was 71.4% in 2013 and 65.29% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.109999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hungund went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Hungund constituency:

Assembly constituency No.25. Hungund comprises of the following areas of Bagalkot district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hungund constituency, which are: Badami, Bagalkot, Muddebihal, Lingsugur, Kushtagi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Hungund:

The geographic coordinates of Hungund is: 16°04’07.7"N 76°05’26.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hungund

List of candidates contesting from Hungund Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Siddappa Ningappa Tudubinal

Party: IND

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 19.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 18.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivanagouda Menasagi

Party: IND

Profession: Insurance Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 30000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 30000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Navali Hiremath S R

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Contractor & Social service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 48.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 21.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 27.1 crore

Self income: Rs 48.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 80.9 lakh

Candidate name: Nagaraj Hongal

Party: AAP

Profession: Weaver, Hobbyist Journalist.

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 55.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Malappa Sabanna Ramawadagi

Party: IND

Profession: Computer & Xerox Shop

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 51.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 46 lakh

Self income: Rs 2.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 50.4 lakh

Candidate name: Kashappanavara Vijayanand Shivashankrappa

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture, Business and social work

Number of criminal cases: 11

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 9.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.4 crore

Self income: Rs 24.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 33.7 lakh

Candidate name: Doddanagouda G Patil

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture, Business, Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 66

Total assets: Rs 22.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 10.2 crore

Self income: Rs 11.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.4 lakh

Candidate name: Desayagouda Mallanagouda Goudar

Party: KRS

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 20.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Boli Shivappa Mahadevappa

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 57 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basanagouda Hanamagouda Hiregoudar

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Akki Charalingappa Kotrappa

Party: IND

Profession: Small Kiran Shop Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 56 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh

top videos

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.