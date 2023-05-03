In Karnataka, 103-Year-Old Man Casts Ballot Via Vote-from-Home Facility, CEC Calls Him Inspiration

Mahadeva Mahalinga Mali, a 103-year-old man from Karnataka, has cast his vote from Chikkodi in Belagavi district of the state through the Vote-from-Home (VFH) facility introduced on April 29 for the Karnataka polls.

On Tuesday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar called Mali and thanked him for his vote, saying elderly voters like the 103-year-old are an inspiration for young and urban voters to participate in the festival of democracy.

“Elderly voters’ participation in elections has been instrumental in laying the foundation of India,” the CEC said.

On March 11, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that during the Karnataka polls, VFH facility for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities will be provided.

A total of 99,529 voters across the state have opted for VFH – including 80,250 voters of 80+ age group and 19,279 PwD voters. The home voting facility will continue till May 6.

In all 2,542 teams are engaged in the exercise and they are moving in 2,706 routes to visit these voters’ homes. The team will have two poll officials, one micro observer, one police personnel and one videographer.

Till April 30, at least 49,797 voters in the age group of 80+ and from the PwD category had cast their votes at their homes.

On his call with the CEC, Mali expressed gratitude for the home voting facility provided by the ECI to elderly voters like him for the first time in the Karnataka assembly elections, recalling that in the previous elections, he visited the polling station in a wheelchair to cast his vote.

Mali also urged all voters to participate in the polls scheduled for May 10.

“Mali’s dedication to democracy is a reminder that ‘Every Vote Matters’ and Election Commission is committed to ensure inclusive, participative and accessible elections,” the CEC said.

In Mali’s district, Belagavi, over 7,362 voters who are above the age of 80 and over 1,708 PwD voters have opted for a home voting facility. So far, 8,636 voters have voted from home in the Belagavi district.

