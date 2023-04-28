In Karnataka's Hassan, BJP MLA Preetham Gowda Talks About Temple But...

As the date of polling for the Karnataka Assembly draws closer, one of the high-voltage constituencies, Hassan, is also attracting interest each passing day. Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda’s family is trying to reclaim the once JD(S) stronghold back while incumbent BJP MLA Preetham Gowda is also doing whatever he can to retain his seat. It seems that Preetham Gowda is now trying to lure voters in the name of faith and religion.

During the BJP roadshow held on Wednesday in Mallanayakanahalli village of Salagame Hubli of Hassan taluk, the villagers demanded that a temple be built in the area. Preetham Gowda listened to the villagers’ demands and responded by wanting to know how many voters were there in the village. When someone replied by saying that there were 150 voters, Preetham Gowda said that among the 150, even if 70 voters who support him can come out and perform Mangala-arti and Bhoomi Puja for the temple, he will take care of the rest.

Preetham Gowda said once the 70 people have done Bhoomi puja for the temple and started the foundation work, he will build the temple for them. However, if he receives less than 70 votes, he will talk after the election, he said.

In a separate meeting held in the Hassan constituency, Preetham Gowda also hinted at an alliance discussion between JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda and PM Narendra Modi when he said that voting for the JD(S) was the same as voting for the BJP. Meanwhile, JD(S) candidate HP Swaroop is giving tough competition to Preetham Gowda.

On Wednesday, former minister H.D. Revanna and his wife, JD(S) leader Bhavani Revanna, threw their weight behind H.P. Swaroop, the party candidate. Both leaders made public appeals to defeat Preetham Gowda and elect the party’s nominee.

