INDIA Alliance to Provide Formidable Alternative to Bring Political Change: Sharad Pawar

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the third meeting of INDIA alliance meet on August 31 and September 1, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Pawar expressed confidence that the opposition alliance will provide a formidable alternative to bring about political change.

Pawar said there has been no discussion on seat sharing within INDIA.

He said there is no confusion over NCP. “People will teach those who have left a lesson,” he added, targeting estranged nephew Ajit Pawar who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra last month.

Asked about BSP chief Mayawati, Pawar said, “it is not known on whose side she is. Earlier she has had dialogue with BJP.” Former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said the alliance of opposition parties belonging to different ideologies has a common objective of protecting democracy.

On INDIA alliance PM face, Thackeray said, ”We have many choices for PM candidates. But what choice does BJP have, except one.” To a query on the issue of who will be INDIA convenor, Thackeray asked, “who is NDA convenor ”.

Former CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said in 2019, non-BJP parties got 23 crore votes, while BJP got 22 crore. “If we work together, we can win,” he added.