INDIA Will Defeat BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Says Akhilesh Yadav

A day before a meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the alliance will defeat the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Yadav added that his party and its allies are ready to face elections anytime.

”The country wants a change. INDIA is going to defeat the BJP (in 2024). The Samajwadi Party and its allies are ready for the election — be it early or later,” a statement quoted Yadav as telling reporters in Sitapur. Yadav was in Sitapur to condole the death of former party MLA Rampal Yadav.

”Farmers, youths, labourers and the poor are angry and upset by the policies and decisions of the BJP government. The BJP has broken the hopes of the poor. The BJP wants to keep the poor as slaves,” he alleged. Leaders of the INDIA bloc are set to hold hectic parleys during a two-day conclave in Mumbai starting Thursday, during which they will announce a coordination committee and a logo for the alliance.

They will chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and iron out differences among themselves. The leaders are also likely to announce a few panels to draft a common minimum programme of the alliance, to frame joint plans for holding agitations across the country and for seat sharing. Speaking about the bypoll in Ghosi, scheduled for September 5, Yadav said, ”The BJP candidate (Dara Singh Chauhan) ditched the people of the constituency. He migrated (to the BJP) for his self-gains. The people are going to defeat him and make Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh victorious with a record margin.” Chauhan won the 2022 polls on a Samajwadi Party ticket but resigned to join the BJP. He was made the BJP candidate for the bypoll.

Yadav also claimed that the ministers who went to campaign in Ghosi could not highlight the works of their government. On the slashing of LPG prices, Yadav said, ”Cylinders of Rs 400 were given to the people at Rs 1,100. Now, seeing that elections are near, they have only reduced the price by Rs 200.” Prices of essential commodities are on the rise. The BJP is filling coffers of capitalists and betraying the people, he alleged. The Samajwadi Party chief also claimed that the BJP government is acting against democracy and the Constitution.