CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Eid ul-FitrDC vs KKRMoonbinPBKS vs RCBKarnataka Elections
Home » Elections » Insulting to Threaten Kannadigas: Priyanka Gandhi on Nadda's 'Modi's Blessings' Remark
1-MIN READ

Insulting to Threaten Kannadigas: Priyanka Gandhi on Nadda's 'Modi's Blessings' Remark

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 23:17 IST

Delhi, India

File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Image: News18)

File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Image: News18)

Reacting to the remarks, Priyanka Gandhi said the Kannadigas have built their great state with their own sweat and blood

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused BJP chief JP Nadda of "threatening" voters in Karnataka with the withdrawal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "blessings" if they do not vote for the BJP, and said his remarks were an "insult" to the Kannadigas.

Her attack came over Nadda's remarks in Karnataka, saying, "Karnataka mein vikas ki ganga behti rahe esliye main kamal ke nishan par vote maangne aaya hoon. Karnataka mein vikas chalta rahe, nirantar chalta rahe, ye chunav ka mudda hai. Jo Modi ji ka aashirvaad hai usse kahin Karnataka vanchit na ho jaye esliye mera aapse nivedan hai ki aapne kamal ko jitana hai aur Karnataka ke vikas ko aage badhana hai (Vote for the lotus symbol to ensure the development continues in Karnataka. Development continuing in a constant manner in the state is an issue in the elections. I appeal to you to vote for the lotus symbol and take forward development so that the state is not devoid of Modi ji's blessings)."

Reacting to the remarks, Priyanka Gandhi said the Kannadigas have built their great state with their own sweat and blood.

"It's insulting to threaten them with the withdrawal of the Prime Minister's 'blessings' if they do not vote BJP. Every Kannadiga must vote freely for the future of Karnataka, it's pride, and its prosperity," the Congress general secretary said.

Tagging a video of Nadda's remarks, the Congress tweeted that Karnataka deserves better than the BJP's "threats".

"BJP President J P Nadda's warning to Kannadigas is a wake-up call. It's time to show the corrupt 40% BJP government the door and prove that Karnataka doesn't need Modi," the party said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. congress
  2. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  3. elections news
  4. karnataka elections 2023
first published:April 20, 2023, 23:15 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 23:17 IST