Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the Income Tax (IT) officials on Tuesday raided the residence and office of the former minister and BJP MLC R Shankar in Karnataka’s Haveri district. The raid was conducted under the leadership of Haveri Commercial Tax Commissioner Sivakumar. In the raid, many items allegedly brought to be distributed among people of the constituency, were seized.

The seized items included more than 6,000 sarees, over 9,000 school and college bags and plates, and household items worth around Rs 30-40 lakh. The seized items have been handed over to the police following the raid, which lasted for about seven hours.

The raid came amid allegations that R Shankar was trying to lure voters before the elections. Many of his loyalists and followers also reportedly protested in front of Shankar’s residence. As soon as the raid on Shankar’s residence took place, supporters of the former minister protested and expressed their anger against the ruling government.

“Many political leaders are scared after R Shankar’s victory. They conspired and gave wrong information. We all stand by him. Our leaders have records and bills of seized items," the protestors said.

This comes after former Karnataka CM and the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah, said that the state Agriculture Minister BC Patil has been “looting” money in the name of farmers. “Lokayukta police unearthed Rs 8 crore during the raid on Madal Virupakshappa’s (BJP MLA) house. But, they will find at least Rs 1,000 crore if they search Patil’s house,” Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are just around the corner. In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the BJP-led NDA alliance won 104 seats and formed the government with Basavaraj Bommai becoming the 17th Chief Minister of Karnataka.

