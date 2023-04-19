IT Officials Raid KGF Babu's Residence Weeks Before Karnataka Elections

A few weeks before the Karnataka Assembly elections, Income Tax officials raided many places in Bengaluru. On Wednesday morning, the residence of expelled Congress leader KGF Babu was raided by the IT Department. The officials inspected his home in Bengaluru at around 5:30 am.

The Income Tax officials are also carrying out raids at 50 different locations, apart from KGF Babu’s home, according to reports. The purpose of the raids and the specifics of the inspection has not yet been made public.

Earlier too, IT officials raided the residence of KGF Babu. On May 28 last year, the raid was carried out by IT officials under suspicions of income tax evasion. Officials also raided Ruksana Palace and an office owned by KGF Babu and checked records.

KGF Babu, whose real name is Yousuf Shariff, was expelled in January from the Congress party after he made negative comments against his party, going on to say that the Congress would not secure even 80 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

In his affidavit to the Electoral Commission in 2021, Shariff, who ran for Congress in the Legislative Council elections from Bengaluru Urban, reported assets close to Rs 1,700 crore. He was employed by Bharat Gold Mines’ scrap material section and grew up in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). If he were not given the Chickpet ticket to run, he intended to run as an Independent candidate.

KGF Babu’s wife submitted nomination papers for the Chickpet Assembly seat just a few days back. Interestingly, the total value of his assets, including that of his wife, has decreased by Rs 121 crore compared to what he stated during the 2018 elections.

