Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress in a shock move before elections, quitting the BJP after being passed over for a ticket from Hubballi-Dharwad-Central. With his entry, the Congress has hoped to make inroads into the politically significant Lingayat community which has traditionally sided with the BJP. Shettar, whose family has been associated with the BJP since the Jana Sangh days, is an influential leader from Kittur Karnataka region. While in the BJP he had served as a Minister, Speaker, Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Minister. The BJP has fielded its state general secretary (organisation) Mahesh Tenginkai against Shettar.

Jagadish Shettar is a INC candidate from Hubli-Dharwad-Central constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Lawyer and Agriculture. Jagadish Shettar’s educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 67 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 13.5 crore which includes Rs 3.4 crore in moveable assets and Rs 10.1 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 31.2 lakh of which Rs 29.8 lakh is self income. Jagadish Shettar’s has total liabilities of Rs 91.1 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hubli-Dharwad-Central are: Jagadish Shettar (INC), Mahesh Tenginakai (BJP), Revanasiddappa M Hosamani (Desai) (BSP), Vikas Soppin (AAP), Mahantawodeyar Siddalingeshwargouda (JDS), Shivaraj K Shivanagoudra (UPP), Megharaj S/O Mareppa Hiremani (LKS), Raghavendra Prakash Kathare (HJPA (S)), S S Patil (KJPA), Shailendra Patil (KRS), Kalal Takappa S/O Yallappa (IND), Maulali Rajesab Sanshi (IND), Raju Anantsa Naikwadi (IND), Badangkar Sabaji (IND), Saulam Joseph (IND), Badni Hemaraj Adiveppa (IND)

