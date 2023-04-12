Karnataka’s former chief minister Jagadish Shettar is scheduled to meet Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda around 2 pm on Wednesday as disappointment within the party continues to surface post the release of first list of candidates for upcoming state elections.

“I am going to Delhi because Nadda had dialled me. He asked me to come over for a discussion. I am hoping for a positive outcome. Whatever will happen, will be for the good of the party. In the coming days, the party high command and state leaders will specify everything," Shettar said.

The former CM further said that has already met BS Yediyurappa, who was in Delhi for meetings to finalise tickets for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections. “I am going directly to Delhi as my flight is delayed. I will meet Yediyurappa again after coming from the national capital," he added.

Shettar further said that he has been in the party for two years without any status. “I organized the party without any authority. I have done so many things through our ministers. I am ready to announce my retirement without giving any reason. But my opinion is that you should go out of politics with respect, and not like this (by being denied a ticket)," the former CM said, adding that his “soft corner" for that party has brought me this far."

The six-time MLA has, who was denied a ticket, has asked the party to reconsider and said that he will contest “at any cost”.

Yediyurappa was in Delhi since last week along with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for meetings to pick the candidates. There were also speculations that Yediyurappa was upset with the party as he returned to Bengaluru before the announcement of the first list of candidates.

When News18 asked CT Ravi on ‘upset’ senior leaders mulling to resign, the BJP general secretary said, “It happens in every party. We did take some time but leaders were selected through a democratic process. Jagdish and Laxman Savadi are close to me. We are in touch. They will be given new opportunity. We will settle the matter. In two to three days it will all be fine."

Congress’ DK Shivakumar said that the BJP is “divided" and they are going to “collapse". Amid the growing disappointment within BJP, Congress is reportedly trying to woo former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi.

Sources said that grand old party leader Raju Kage met Savadi as the former deputy CM is mulling to resign and is “discussing his next course of action with his followers".

Laxman Savadi’s Resignation

Laxman Savadi resigned from the BJP on Wednesday. “I have decided to resign from the primary position of the party. Power is not permanent for me. I am passionate about development on the field; protection of workers and people. I am not a shameless politician who goes around with a begging bowl for power. I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under the influence of anyone," the upset leader said.

Savadi, who was deprived of the Athani constituency ticket, had been hinting at resignation. He had said that he would announce his decision after holding a discussion with the people of his constituency.

“When I was in BJP, I worked for the party like an ordinary worker. People should not be wronged for having faith in me. How do I repay the debt of those who trusted me? I lost my place today." an emotional Savadi said.

