Jalandhar Bypoll: Punjab CM Holds Roadshow Ahead of Filing of Nomination Papers by AAP Candidate

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took out a roadshow in Jalandhar ahead of filling of nomination papers by AAP candidate Sushil Rinku on Monday for the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

The polling for the Jalandhar parliamentary seat will take place on May 10 while the votes will be counted on May 13.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January. He suffered a cardiac arrest during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar’s Phillaur.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll is being seen as a litmus test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the state after it lost the Sangrur LS by-election last year.

