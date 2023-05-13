Live election result status of key candidate Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao of BJP contesting from Gokak Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Ramesh Jarkiholi is contesting from the electorally significant Belagavi district seat Gokak. Among the 15 MLAs who jumped ship to the BJP to bring down the Congress-JDS coalition government, Jarkiholi is seeking re-election from Gokak for the seventh time. He was a minister in the Siddaramaiah government but was disqualified under the anti-defection law. He, however, won the Gokak seat in the 2019 bypolls. Gokak has a large Lingayat population and keeping this in mind the Congress has fielded Lingayat leader Mahantesh Kadadi and the JD(S) has fielded Chandan Kumar against Jarkiholi.

Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao is a BJP candidate from Gokak constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Member of Karnataka State Legislative Assembly, Salary, Business and Agriculture. Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao’s educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 63 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 49.3 crore which includes Rs 35.5 crore in moveable assets and Rs 13.8 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 71.9 lakh of which Rs 20.8 lakh is self income. Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao’s has total liabilities of Rs 43.5 crore.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Gokak are: J M Kareppagol (AAP), Kadadi Mahantesh Kallappa (INC), Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao (BJP), B Lohit (BSP), Jagadeesh C K (SPI), Suresh Pattanshetti (UPP), Hanamanth Shivappa Naganur (SKP), Pundalik Kempanna Kullur (IND), Bhimashi Naik (IND), Suresh Basappa Maralingannavar (IND)

