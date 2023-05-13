Constituency No.173 Jayanagar (Jayanagara) (ಜಯನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Jayanagar is part of Bangalore South (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Jayanagara) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jayanagar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Jayanagar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 173. Jayanagar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.
Demographic profile:
Jayanagar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.71% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.64%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,404 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 98,888 were male and 96,501 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Jayanagar in 2023 is 976 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,95,404 eligible electors, of which 1,02,670 were male, 1,00,501 female and 16 electors of the third gender.
In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,70,932 eligible electors, of which 87,104 were male, 83,803 female and 25 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,89,232 eligible electors, of which 96,822 were male, 92,410 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Jayanagar in 2018 was 3. In 2013, there were 10 service voters registered in the constituency and 42 in 2008.
Past winners / MLAs:
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, of won in this seat defeating of INC by a margin of which was % of the total votes cast for the seat. had a vote share of % in 2018 in this seat.
In 2013, B N Vijayakumar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating M.C.Venugopal of INC by a margin of 12,312 votes which was 12.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.03% in the seat.
In the 2008 elections, B N Vijaya Kumar of BJP won this seat beating M.Suresh of INC by a margin of 22,594 votes which was 25.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.43% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 173. Jayanagar Assembly segment of the 26. Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency. Tejasvi Surya of BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat defeating B.K.Hariprasad of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore SouthLok Sabha seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 19 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 14 in 2009.
Contesting candidates in Jayanagar:
The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Jayanagar are: V Ravikumar (IND); Sowmya Reddy (INC); Sowmya A Reddy (IND); Saravana S (IND); Santhosh B (UPP); R Selvakumar (BSP); Muneer Khan (IND); Moula (IND); Mahalakshmi C (AAP); M P Nanjesh Kumar (IND); Kalegowda (JDS); Hema S Raju (IND); C K Ramamurthy (BJP); B Manikanta Dravidar (KRS); B Ramamurthy (IND)..
Voter turnout:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 54.92%, while it was 55.93% in 2013 and 47.11% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 3.08% compared to the 2018 turnout.
Poll dates:
Jayanagar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Extent of Jayanagar constituency:
Assembly constituency No.173. Jayanagar comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:
A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Jayanagar constituency, which are: Bangalore South, Padmanaba Nagar, Chickpet, BTM Layout, Bommanahalli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .
Map location of Jayanagar:
The geographic coordinates of Jayanagar is: 12°55’01.6"N 77°35’15.7"E.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jayanagar
List of candidates contesting from Jayanagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):
Candidate name: V Ravikumar
Party: IND
Profession: Civil Contractor and Business
Number of criminal cases: 35
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 51
Total assets: Rs 19 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 19 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 26.1 lakh
Total income: Rs 26.1 lakh
Candidate name: Sowmya Reddy
Party: INC
Profession: Environmentalist & Social Worker
Number of criminal cases: 6
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 40
Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore
Liabilities: Rs 1.3 crore
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 12.2 lakh
Total income: Rs 12.2 lakh
Candidate name: Sowmya A Reddy
Party: IND
Profession: Business and Employee
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 37
Total assets: Rs 51.6 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 26.6 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh
Self income: Rs 4.3 lakh
Total income: Rs 8.9 lakh
Candidate name: Saravana S
Party: IND
Profession: Labour
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 37
Total assets: Rs 58 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 5.3 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 22 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 36 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Santhosh B
Party: UPP
Profession: Self Employed
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Age: 38
Total assets: Rs 13.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 16 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 10.8 lakh
Self income: Rs 4.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh
Candidate name: R Selvakumar
Party: BSP
Profession: Branch Manager [Kotak Mahindra Bank]
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 33
Total assets: Rs 1.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Muneer Khan
Party: IND
Profession: Hotel Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Age: 51
Total assets: Rs 4.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Moula
Party: IND
Profession: Electrical Marriage Decoration
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Age: 54
Total assets: Rs 1 crore
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 94 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Mahalakshmi C
Party: AAP
Profession: House Wife
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 41
Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 40 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh
Self income: Rs 4 lakh
Total income: Rs 12.3 lakh
Candidate name: M P Nanjesh Kumar
Party: IND
Profession: Own business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 47
Total assets: Rs 5000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 5000
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Kalegowda
Party: JDS
Profession: Retried Employee
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 73
Total assets: Rs 63.8 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 43.8 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh
Self income: Rs 6.1 lakh
Total income: Rs 6.1 lakh
Candidate name: Hema S Raju
Party: IND
Profession: Housewife and Social Work
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 44
Total assets: Rs 22.8 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 22.8 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 5 lakh
Total income: Rs 5 lakh
Candidate name: C K Ramamurthy
Party: BJP
Profession: Ex-Corporator, Bruhat Bengaluru Maha Nagara Palike, Business
Number of criminal cases: 3
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 57
Total assets: Rs 33.9 crore
Liabilities: Rs 4.8 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 5.6 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 28.3 crore
Self income: Rs 15.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 34 lakh
Candidate name: B Manikanta Dravidar
Party: KRS
Profession: Wood & Steel Work
Number of criminal cases: 2
Education: 5th Pass
Age: 36
Total assets: Rs 51 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 16.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 34.1 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh
Candidate name: B Ramamurthy
Party: IND
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 59
Total assets: Rs 3.6 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 6.8 lakh
Total income: Rs 6.8 lakh.