JD-U leader KC Tyagi Asks AAP to Concentrate on LS Polls for Now

Ahead of the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), JD-U senior leader KC Tyagi has given a clear-cut message to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asking it to concentrate on the Lok Sabha elections for now.

The statement of KC Tyagi came a couple of days after the AAP had announced to contest all seats of Bihar in the upcoming assembly election.

AAP national general secretary, Sandeep Pathak had said that due to dirty politics, Bihar is not progressing. Following his statement, the alliance partners of INDIA including JD-U, RJD, Congress and others, have faced an uneasy situation.

“Bihar assembly election has a time. The alliance partners of opposition parties are concentrating on the Lok Sabha poll and AAP is a part of it,” Tyagi said while hinting at AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to focus on the Lok Sabha election.

“Bihar assembly election has time. It will take place in 2025 and a new political equation will form at that time,” Tyagi said.