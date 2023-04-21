JD(S) Candidate From Kadur YSV Datta Has 41 Cheque Bounce Cases Against Him

There are as many as 41 cheque bounce cases against YSV Datta, the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Kadur constituency. This information was provided by the leader in the affidavit he provided to the election officials. These cases are registered both in Karnataka and other states. All the cases have been registered under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, 1881, as the cheques were not cashed.

YSV Dutta has an income of Rs 8,15,000 lakh in 2022-23. He owns Rs 17.89 lakh worth of inheritance and Rs 2.94 crore worth of immovable property. A total of Rs 93.19 lakhs has been taken as loan by him as mentioned in his affidavit.

At Basavanahalli the village in Kadur taluk, Datta, 69, owns five acres of agricultural land that is family property. The property is currently valued at around Rs 50 lakh. In addition, he owns non-agricultural land valued over Rs 77 lakh in Yagati, his birthplace.

Datta was expecting to be the Congress candidate from Kadur constituency. He had joined from the JD(S) earlier this year.

A disappointed Datta had announced that he would contest as an Independent. Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda is himself believed to have talked to Datta and urged him to return to JD(S). The party then fielded him as a candidate from Kadur.

Deve Gowda and his son HD Revanna accompanied Datta on Monday when he went to file his nomination. Speaking to reporters, Deve Gowda said that he had come to Kadur despite his poor health because of his affection for Datta. The JD(S) chief promised to return to Kadur to campaign there.

