Jharsuguda Bypoll: High-octane Campaign Ends, Fate of Candidates to be Sealed on May 10

The intense campaign for the high-stakes Jharsuguda Assembly bypoll ended on Monday.

The by-election was necessitated by the murder of sitting MLA and Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29, 2023.

On the last day of campaigning, the candidates conducted marathon sessions, going door-to-door and holding rallies to persuade voters.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Dipali Das said, “We are reaching voters with various developmental programmes. People love BJD and Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik. We are hopeful to retain the seat."

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy expressed confidence, stating, “Jharsuguda Bypoll is special. People want change. The public mandate will go in our favour."

However, Congress candidate Tarun Pandey added, “Star campaigners and heavyweight leaders are campaigning here. There will be a change after the bypoll. Congress will win."

Elaborate preparations have been made for the bypoll scheduled for May 10. Voting will begin across 253 booths from 7 AM to 6 PM. The 2,21,070 voters in the constituency include 1,10,320 men, 1,10,687 women, and 63 third-gender individuals.

Polling personnel have arrived at various booths, with 144 designated as sensitive booths, requiring CAPF deployment.

Additionally, there will be 26 pink booths and 1,012 polling personnel across all booths, with 96 in reserve. For the first time, all booths will be webcast, and micro observers will be assigned to 69 booths. The district administration has arranged 118 autorickshaws for divyang voters.

Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal said, “Voting for the bypoll is scheduled to be held from 7 AM to 6 PM. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the bypoll. Out of 253 booths, 144 are identified as sensitive. The adequate force will be deployed near the booth. All booths will be webcast for the first time."

(With inputs from Satyajit Senapati, AJesh Mallick Dusmant Behera and Jitendriya Debata)

Read all the Latest News here