Jharsuguda Bypoll: Political Heavyweights Naveen Pattnaik, Dharmendra Pradhan Set to Campaign on May 7

As the Jharsuguda bypoll approaches, political temperatures rise. The BJD, BJP, and Congress are all ramping up their campaigns to secure the Assembly seat.

Heavyweight campaigners from each party are working to win over voters. BJD Supremo Naveen Pattnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will campaign in Jharsuguda on May 7.

The political atmosphere in Jharsuguda is heating up as all three major parties—BJP, BJD, and Congress—intensify their campaigns across the area.

BJP’s star campaigner and national spokesperson Manoj Tiwari, Suresh Pujari, and other senior leaders are hitting the campaign trail in Jharsuguda, wooing voters through roadshows that begin on BTM road and cover various locations.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will join the campaign on Sunday, with Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnav and Bisweswar Tudu possibly joining as well.

“The campaign will be intensified in Jharsuguda. All star campaigners and senior party leaders will be on the ground. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to come on the May 7. We have plans for various public meetings and roadshows," said BJP State General Secretary Prithwiraj Harichandan.

Ruling BJD is also stepping up its campaign in Jharsuguda, with BJD Supremo Naveen Pattnaik expected to campaign on Sunday.

Pattnaik will address public meetings in different blocks of Jharsuguda, and the party has prepared a roadmap for his successful visit.

BJD heavyweight leaders are already campaigning in Jharsuguda, focusing on the importance of women voters in the bypoll.

Senior BJD Leader Debi Prasad Mishra said, “People love Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik. They want him to come here. We have conveyed the people’s interest to the Chief Minister."

BJD candidate Dipali Das added, “We are reaching out to the people with various welfare programmes of the government. We hope they will keep faith in us and that we will perform well in the bypoll."

Meanwhile, PCC President Sharat Patnaik is campaigning for Congress candidate Tarun Pandey in Sadar block.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here