J’khand Bypolls: INDIA Bloc, NDA Lock Horns Over Dumri Assembly Seat

Campaigning for the September 5 by-polls to Jharkhand’s Dumri assembly seat ended on Sunday with INDIA bloc candidate Bebi Devi locked in a direct contest with NDA candidate Yashoda Devi.

The seat has turned out to be a prestigious one for both alliances amid Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) claiming that the INDIA bloc will begin its victory journey from Dumri, while the NDA exuded confidence that it is all set to snatch the seat from JMM.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of JMM MLA Jagarnath Mahto, former education minister, in April. Mahto had been representing the seat since 2004.

The JMM has fielded Mahto’s wife Bebi Devi as the INDIA bloc nominee, while AJSU Party has nominated Yashoda Devi as the NDA candidate.

In a bid to retain the seat, top leaders of ruling partners including JMM, Congress and RJD camped in the constituency since the beginning of the campaigning on August 21.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who did several rallies including a road show, appealed to the people to vote for the INDIA candidate, which will be a true tribute to Mahto.

In his rallies, Soren reminded voters about Mahto’s contribution to the development of the constituency.

The NDA leaders, meanwhile, left no stone unturned to ensure its candidate’s victory in Dumri.

Top BJP leaders including two Union ministers Arjun Munda and Annapurna Devi, two former chief ministers Babulal Marandi, who is also the BJP state president, and Raghubar Das, and others campaigned to ensure the victory of the NDA candidate.

AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto has been camping in the constituency to garner people’s support.

The BJP and AJSU Party had raised the alleged failures of the current JMM-led government including corruption and deteriorating law and order.

“It failed to fulfil the promises like the implementation of 1932 Khatiyan (land settlement) based employment policy or 27 per cent to OBC," the AJSU Party chief said.

He said they are confident about the victory of their candidate. “This time, people will vote for the candidate who will fulfil their aspirations," he said.

As many as six candidates including three independents are in the fray.

The AIMIM has fielded Md Abdul Mobin Rizvi. However, the AIMIM candidate is facing an FIR for an alleged ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogan raised during party chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s public rally in Giridih on Wednesday.

Dumri sub-divisional magistrate Md Shazad Parwez, who is returning officer for the election, said, “The polling for the byelection to the Dumri assembly constituency will be held on September 5 at 373 polling booths, and the votes will be counted on September 8."

In the 2019 assembly elections, Jagarnath Mahto defeated AJSU Party’s Yashoda Devi by a margin of 34,288 votes. AIMIM’s Rizvi was in fourth position with 24,132 votes.

In the 81-member Jharkhand House, the ruling UPA currently has 47 MLAs — JMM 29, Congress 17 and RJD one. The BJP has 26 members and AJSU Party three. The NCP and CPI (ML) have one lawmaker each, apart from two Independents.