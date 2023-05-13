Kadur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.127 Kadur (Kaduru) (ಕಡೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chikmagalur (ಚಿಕ್ಕಮಗಳೂರು) district of Karnataka. Kadur is part of Hassan (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Kaduru) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kadur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kadur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 127. Kadur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kadur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.79% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.79%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,194 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 98,789 were male and 96,394 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kadur in 2023 is 976 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,95,194 eligible electors, of which 1,01,835 were male, 1,00,069 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,898 eligible electors, of which 93,715 were male, 89,177 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,73,274 eligible electors, of which 88,775 were male, 84,499 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kadur in 2018 was 75. In 2013, there were 144 service voters registered in the constituency and 105 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, K S Prakash of BJP won in this seat defeating Y S V Datta of KJP by a margin of 15,372 which was 9.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 38.97% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Y S V Datta of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Belli Prakash of KJP by a margin of 42,433 votes which was 29.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 48.56% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, K M Krishnamurthy of INC won this seat beating Y.S.V Datta of JDS by a margin of 3,411 votes which was 2.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.3% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 127. Kadur Assembly segment of the 16. Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Prajwal Revanna of JD(S) won the Hassan Parliament seat defeating Manju A of BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Hassan Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the HassanLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kadur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kadur are: Y S V Datta (JDS); Rajeshwari B H (AAP); Lohitha G T (UPP); Kote Umesh Hombale (IND); K R Gangadharappa (IND); K S Anand (INC); H R Sreenivas Bhagiratha (IND); Belli Prakash (BJP); Ananda Naik S L (KRS); Anand K T (SKPA)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.98%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79.16%, while it was 77.52% in 2013 and 70.47% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.82000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kadur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kadur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.127. Kadur comprises of the following areas of Chikmagalur district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kadur constituency, which are: Tarikere, Hosadurga, Chiknayakanhalli, Arsikere, Chikmagalur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Kadur:

The geographic coordinates of Kadur is: 13°34’34.3"N 76°05’32.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kadur

List of candidates contesting from Kadur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Y S V Datta

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture, Teacher

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 69

Total assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 93.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.9 crore

Self income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Candidate name: Rajeshwari B H

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 15.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.4 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lohitha G T

Party: UPP

Profession: Private Company Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 39.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 31.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kote Umesh Hombale

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 57.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 55 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K R Gangadharappa

Party: IND

Profession: Small farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 71

Total assets: Rs 68.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 21.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: K S Anand

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 41.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.3 crore

Self income: Rs 14.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 40.3 lakh

Candidate name: H R Sreenivas Bhagiratha

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and yoga Therapist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 8.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Belli Prakash

Party: BJP

Profession: Lawyer, Engineer, Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 10.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.6 crore

Self income: Rs 71.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 76.4 lakh

Candidate name: Ananda Naik S L

Party: KRS

Profession: Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 40000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anand K T

Party: SKPA

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.