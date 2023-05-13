Kalghatgi Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.75 Kalghatgi (Kalaghatgi, Kalaghatagi) (ಕಲಘಟಗಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Dharwad (ಧಾರವಾಡ) district of Karnataka. Kalghatgi is part of Dharwad (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Kalaghatgi, Kalaghatagi) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kalghatgi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kalghatgi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 75. Kalghatgi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kalghatgi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.7%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,551 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 96,654 were male and 89,889 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalghatgi in 2023 is 930 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,86,551 eligible electors, of which 98,293 were male, 91,392 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,68,356 eligible electors, of which 87,642 were male, 80,708 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,52,486 eligible electors, of which 78,855 were male, 73,631 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalghatgi in 2018 was 299. In 2013, there were 171 service voters registered in the constituency and 158 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, C M Nimbannavar of BJP won in this seat defeating Santosh S Lad of KJP by a margin of 25,997 which was 17.11% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.82% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Santhosh S Lad of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Nimbannavar Channappa Mallappa of KJP by a margin of 45,661 votes which was 34.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 58.37% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Santosh S Lad of INC won this seat beating Channappa Mallappa Nimbannavar of BJP by a margin of 11,642 votes which was 10.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.47% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 75. Kalghatgi Assembly segment of the 11. Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. Pralhad Joshi of BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat defeating Vinay Kulkarni of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DharwadLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kalghatgi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kalghatgi are: Veerappa Basappa Sheegigatti (JDS); Shankar Ningappa Huddar (IND); Santosh S Lad (INC); Manjunath Jakkannavar (AAP); Mallika (PBI); G Basavaraj (IND); Chandrashekhar S Mathad (KRS); Chabbi Nagaraj (BJP); Budankhan M M (IMP); Basavaraj Gangappa Sangannavar (IND); Basavaraj Dodamani (IND); Basavalingappa Irappa Bugadi (UPP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.78%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 80.13%, while it was 78.25% in 2013 and 75.03% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.65000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kalghatgi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kalghatgi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.75. Kalghatgi comprises of the following areas of Dharwad district of Karnataka:

A total of 8 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kalghatgi constituency, which are: Dharwad, Hubli-Dharwad West, Kundgol, Shiggaon, Yellapur, Haliyal, Khanapur, Kittur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Kalghatgi:

The geographic coordinates of Kalghatgi is: 15°16’58.4"N 74°56’22.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kalghatgi

List of candidates contesting from Kalghatgi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Veerappa Basappa Sheegigatti

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture and Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 58.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Shankar Ningappa Huddar

Party: IND

Profession: Business and social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 21.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 11 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Santosh S Lad

Party: INC

Profession: Business/Entrepreneur

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 138.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 24.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 130.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8.5 crore

Self income: Rs 11.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 16.7 lakh

Candidate name: Manjunath Jakkannavar

Party: AAP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 33.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 21.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallika

Party: PBI

Profession: Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore

Self income: Rs 10.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.8 lakh

Candidate name: G Basavaraj

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 65.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 51.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chandrashekhar S Mathad

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 9.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chabbi Nagaraj

Party: BJP

Profession: Business, Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 31 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 26.4 crore

Self income: Rs 6.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 37.2 lakh

Candidate name: Budankhan M M

Party: IMP

Profession: Retirement

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavaraj Gangappa Sangannavar

Party: IND

Profession: Tax Consultants

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 38.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 22.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Basavaraj Dodamani

Party: IND

Profession: contracter

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 10.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 crore

Self income: Rs 8.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.8 lakh

Candidate name: Basavalingappa Irappa Bugadi

Party: UPP

Profession: DTP Operator

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 39 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 90000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 29.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.