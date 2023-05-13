Kampli Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.91 Kampli (ಕಂಪ್ಲಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bellary (ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ) district of Karnataka. Kampli is part of Bellary (Scheduled Tribe) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kampli election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kampli and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 91. Kampli Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kampli Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.62% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 18.31%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,998 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,03,666 were male and 1,03,305 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kampli in 2023 is 997 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,06,998 eligible electors, of which 1,06,119 were male, 1,06,693 female and 29 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,270 eligible electors, of which 91,127 were male, 91,143 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,68,895 eligible electors, of which 83,163 were male, 85,732 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kampli in 2018 was 22. In 2013, there were 8 service voters registered in the constituency and 6 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, J N Ganesh of INC won in this seat defeating T H Suresh Babu of IND by a margin of 5,555 which was 3.35% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.62% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, T H Suresh Babu of BSRCP emerged victorious in this seat beating J.N. Ganesh of IND by a margin of 34,396 votes which was 24.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSRCP had a vote share of 50.51% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, T H Suresh Babu of BJP won this seat beating Sanna Hanumakka of INC by a margin of 22,336 votes which was 18.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.96% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 91. Kampli Assembly segment of the 9. Bellary Lok Sabha constituency. Y. Devendrappa of BJP won the Bellary Parliament seat defeating V. S. Ugrappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bellary Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BellaryLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kampli:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kampli are: Uththanuru Nagaraj (BSP); T H Suresh Babu (BJP); Ramakka T (DPPA); Raju Nayaka (JDS); J N Ganesh (INC); A Devadas (SUCIC); H Prahlad Nayak (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.43%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 78.03%, while it was 76.98% in 2013 and 71.33% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 6.40000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kampli went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kampli constituency:

Assembly constituency No.91. Kampli comprises of the following areas of Bellary district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kampli constituency, which are: Gangawati, Kanakagiri, Siruguppa, Bellary, Bellary City, Sandur, Vijayanagara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kurnool District of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Kampli:

The geographic coordinates of Kampli is: 15°20’05.3"N 76°48’10.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kampli

List of candidates contesting from Kampli Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Uththanuru Nagaraj

Party: BSP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 14 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: T H Suresh Babu

Party: BJP

Profession: Social Worker & Politician, Business, Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 6

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 48.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 37.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 23.7 crore

Self income: Rs 2.1 crore

Total income: Rs 2.8 crore

Candidate name: Ramakka T

Party: DPPA

Profession: Social work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 6.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 6.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raju Nayaka

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 97 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 96.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 5.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 21.5 lakh

Candidate name: J N Ganesh

Party: INC

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 8.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 88.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 97.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7.9 crore

Self income: Rs 14 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.3 lakh

Candidate name: A Devadas

Party: SUCIC

Profession: A Whole time worker of SUCI {C} & Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 17.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H Prahlad Nayak

Party: AAP

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 43

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: .