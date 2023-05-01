Kannada Actress Shares A Glimpse Of Her Pre-Wedding Shoot; Check Photos Here

Sahana Shetty is a well-known name in the Kannada television industry. With her charming and impressive acting skills, she has won the hearts of many viewers. Sahana has been a part of several popular Kannada TV shows and has proven her versatility as an actress. The audience loved her splendid performance as Urvi in the serial Nannarasi Radhe, which was aired on Colors Kannada. The character Urvi also won Appendix Awards 2022 for Homelike Sister. Her fans can’t keep calm as Sahana Shetty is getting married. Recently, the Kannada actress shared a glimpse of her pre-wedding shoot that is being loved by her fans.

Sahana Shetty shared a glimpse of her pre-wedding shoot, giving fans a sneak peek into her special moments. The couple twined the outfit with Sahana wearing a stunning black glittery dress and posing with her fiancé, who is wearing a black shirt with pants, in a picturesque location. The photo shoot was beautifully captured and showcased the couple’s love for each other. “You’re treasured for life,” she captioned these multiple photos.

The photos shared by Sahana Shetty have received more than 9 thousand likes. These photos impressed fans. “Such a cute pair.” “Omg! You both make a good pair. Congrats dear Happy for you.” “Congratulations on this new journey.” “Congrats & all the very best Sahana,” fans congratulated the couple.

In another Instagram post, she shares more pictures from the pre-wedding shoot. She looks breathtaking wearing a black high-neck top paired with a brown skirt, tights and black boots. She wrote, “I got you, you got me.” The pictures were first shot in a jungle as we can see trees behind. Later, the shoot was carried forward with an astonishing ocean view.

Sahana got engaged to boyfriend Prathap Shetty on Valentine’s Day, i.e. February 14. She also shared her engagement video on Instagram captioning, “Soooo this happened. It started with a little crush, and now I’ve a ring on my finger.” Check video here:

Sahana Shetty’s date of the wedding has not been announced yet. Her fans and followers were thrilled to see the lovely pictures and are excited to see their wedding images and videos.

