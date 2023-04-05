Kannada Star Kiccha Sudeeps Gets Threat Letter Amid Buzz About BJP Entry, Case Filed

Amid buzz about Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep entering politics and joining the BJP, the actor reportedly received threat letters, police said.

An FIR was filed against an unknown person who reportedly issued a letter threatening to release private videos of the Sandalwood star.

Officials said the threat letters were received by Sudeep’s manager Jack Manju. After bringing it to the actor’s attention, an FIR was registered at the Puttenahalli Police Station in Bengaluru.

Manju who is also the actor’s close aide said the letter contained derogatory language against Sudeep.

The threat letter case has now been transferred to Central Crime Branch following an order from the Bangalore city commissioner Pratap Reddy.

Sudeep’s Political Entry

Speculations are rife that Sudeep is likely to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Karnataka Assembly elections next month.

He is likely to announce his political plans on Wednesday at a press conference in the presence of CM Basavraj Bommai.

It remains to be seen if he joins the BJP and contest the elections or not. Sources close to Sudeep say there is a meeting at the actor’s house at 10 am today to discuss with family members whether he would join the BJP and take a plunge into electoral politics or just campaign for the party.

Sources said the actor could also consider campaigning for the BJP in the assembly elections and claim an MLC post later. He is likely to seek an assembly ticket for his close aide and producer Manju.

Sudeep has a huge following in central Karnataka, especially among the ST community. He belongs to the Nayaka community which is ST.

The BJP is yet to release its list of candidates for May 10 elections. CM Bommai has said that the BJP’s Parliamentary Board is likely to meet on April 8 to finalise the list of BJP candidates.

He said the ruling party already had the survey report of each constituency but sought the opinion of each District Core Committee on shortlisting candidates.

Opposition parties Congress and JD(S) have already released their first list of candidates for the election. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the latest entrant to the state, has also released its candidates’ list.

