Kapu Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.121 Kapu (Kaup) (ಕಾಪು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Udupi (ಉಡುಪಿ) district of Karnataka. Kapu is part of Udupi Chikmagalur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Kaup) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kapu election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kapu and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 121. Kapu Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kapu Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.84% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.81%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.24%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,828 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 85,479 were male and 94,348 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kapu in 2023 is 1104 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,79,828 eligible electors, of which 87,051 were male, 95,949 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,55,382 eligible electors, of which 72,409 were male, 82,971 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,38,057 eligible electors, of which 63,056 were male, 75,001 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kapu in 2018 was 32. In 2013, there were 108 service voters registered in the constituency and 93 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Lalaji R Mendon of BJP won in this seat defeating Vinay Kumar Sorake of BJP by a margin of 11,917 which was 8.25% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.54% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Vinay Kumar Sorake of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Lalaji R.Mendon of BJP by a margin of 1,855 votes which was 1.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.36% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Lalaji R Mendon of BJP won this seat beating Vasantha V. Salian of INC by a margin of 967 votes which was 0.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.59% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 121. Kapu Assembly segment of the 15. Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency. Shobha Karandlaje of BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat defeating Pramod Madhwaraj of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi ChikmagalurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kapu:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kapu are: Vinay Kumar Sorake (INC); Sabina Samad (JDS); S R Lobo (AAP); Mohammed Haneef (SDPI); Gurme Suresh Shetty (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.79%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79%, while it was 73.29% in 2013 and 71.46% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.209999999999994% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kapu went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kapu constituency:

Assembly constituency No.121. Kapu comprises of the following areas of Udupi district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kapu constituency, which are: Udupi, Karkal, Moodabidri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Kapu:

The geographic coordinates of Kapu is: 13°16’31.1"N 74°49’32.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kapu

List of candidates contesting from Kapu Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vinay Kumar Sorake

Party: INC

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 5.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 86 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5.1 crore

Self income: Rs 10.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 35.7 lakh

Candidate name: Sabina Samad

Party: JDS

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 94.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 24.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 70 lakh

Self income: Rs 7.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.8 lakh

Candidate name: S R Lobo

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 55.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 11.4 lakh

Candidate name: Mohammed Haneef

Party: SDPI

Profession: Cold Drinks Distributors

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 16.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Gurme Suresh Shetty

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Graduate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 33.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 19.4 crore

Self income: Rs 38.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 62.3 lakh.