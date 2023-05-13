Kapu Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.121 Kapu (Kaup) (ಕಾಪು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Udupi (ಉಡುಪಿ) district of Karnataka. Kapu is part of Udupi Chikmagalur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Kaup) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kapu election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kapu and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 121. Kapu Assembly constituency in Karnataka.
Demographic profile:
Kapu Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.84% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.81%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.24%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,828 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 85,479 were male and 94,348 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Kapu in 2023 is 1104 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,79,828 eligible electors, of which 87,051 were male, 95,949 female and 4 electors of the third gender.
In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,55,382 eligible electors, of which 72,409 were male, 82,971 female and 2 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,38,057 eligible electors, of which 63,056 were male, 75,001 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Kapu in 2018 was 32. In 2013, there were 108 service voters registered in the constituency and 93 in 2008.
Past winners / MLAs:
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Lalaji R Mendon of BJP won in this seat defeating Vinay Kumar Sorake of BJP by a margin of 11,917 which was 8.25% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.54% in 2018 in this seat.
In 2013, Vinay Kumar Sorake of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Lalaji R.Mendon of BJP by a margin of 1,855 votes which was 1.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.36% in the seat.
In the 2008 elections, Lalaji R Mendon of BJP won this seat beating Vasantha V. Salian of INC by a margin of 967 votes which was 0.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.59% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 121. Kapu Assembly segment of the 15. Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency. Shobha Karandlaje of BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat defeating Pramod Madhwaraj of JDS.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi ChikmagalurLok Sabha seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.
Contesting candidates in Kapu:
The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kapu are: Vinay Kumar Sorake (INC); Sabina Samad (JDS); S R Lobo (AAP); Mohammed Haneef (SDPI); Gurme Suresh Shetty (BJP)..
Voter turnout:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.79%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79%, while it was 73.29% in 2013 and 71.46% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.209999999999994% compared to the 2018 turnout.
Poll dates:
Kapu went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Extent of Kapu constituency:
Assembly constituency No.121. Kapu comprises of the following areas of Udupi district of Karnataka:
A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kapu constituency, which are: Udupi, Karkal, Moodabidri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .
Map location of Kapu:
The geographic coordinates of Kapu is: 13°16’31.1"N 74°49’32.2"E.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kapu
List of candidates contesting from Kapu Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):
Candidate name: Vinay Kumar Sorake
Party: INC
Profession: Social Service
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 68
Total assets: Rs 5.9 crore
Liabilities: Rs 1.5 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 86 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 5.1 crore
Self income: Rs 10.2 lakh
Total income: Rs 35.7 lakh
Candidate name: Sabina Samad
Party: JDS
Profession: Social Service
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 40
Total assets: Rs 94.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 24.1 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 70 lakh
Self income: Rs 7.8 lakh
Total income: Rs 7.8 lakh
Candidate name: S R Lobo
Party: AAP
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: Graduate
Age: 60
Total assets: Rs 55.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 20.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 11.4 lakh
Candidate name: Mohammed Haneef
Party: SDPI
Profession: Cold Drinks Distributors
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 45
Total assets: Rs 16.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 7.2 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 16.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 5 lakh
Total income: Rs 5 lakh
Candidate name: Gurme Suresh Shetty
Party: BJP
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 3
Education: Graduate
Age: 60
Total assets: Rs 33.3 crore
Liabilities: Rs 3.9 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 13.9 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 19.4 crore
Self income: Rs 38.3 lakh
Total income: Rs 62.3 lakh.