Karkal Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.122 Karkal (Karkala, Karla) (ಕಾರ್ಕಳ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Udupi (ಉಡುಪಿ) district of Karnataka. Karkal is part of Udupi Chikmagalur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Karkala, Karla) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Karkal election result and you can click here for compact election results of Karkal and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 122. Karkal Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Karkal Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.38% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.24%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,029 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 85,697 were male and 93,331 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karkal in 2023 is 1089 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,79,029 eligible electors, of which 86,735 were male, 94,294 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,61,012 eligible electors, of which 75,404 were male, 85,604 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,42,739 eligible electors, of which 65,568 were male, 77,171 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karkal in 2018 was 21. In 2013, there were 72 service voters registered in the constituency and 70 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, V Sunil Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Gopala Bhandary of INC by a margin of 42,566 which was 29.17% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 62.52% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, V Sunill Kumar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating H.Gopal Bhandary of INC by a margin of 4,254 votes which was 3.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.85% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, H Gopal Bhandary of INC won this seat beating V. Sunil Kumar of BJP by a margin of 1,537 votes which was 1.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.69% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 122. Karkal Assembly segment of the 15. Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency. Shobha Karandlaje of BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat defeating Pramod Madhwaraj of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi ChikmagalurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 2 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Karkal:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Karkal are: V Sunill Kumar (BJP); Udaya Shetty (INC); Sudhakara Acharya (IND); Srikantha Poojary (JDS); Pramod Muthalik (IND); Mrs Vidyalaxmi (IND); Dr Mamatha Hegde (IND); Daniel Fedrick Ranjar (AAP); Arun Deepak Mendonca (UPP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.3%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 80.66%, while it was 81.06% in 2013 and 78.15% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.640000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Karkal went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Karkal constituency:

Assembly constituency No.122. Karkal comprises of the following areas of Udupi district of Karnataka:

A total of 8 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Karkal constituency, which are: Kapu, Udupi, Kundapura, Tirthahalli, Sringeri, Mudigere, Belthangady, Moodabidri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Karkal:

The geographic coordinates of Karkal is: 13°17’15.0"N 75°00’48.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Karkal

List of candidates contesting from Karkal Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: V Sunill Kumar

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture and wage

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 48.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.7 crore

Self income: Rs 51.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 82.6 lakh

Candidate name: Udaya Shetty

Party: INC

Profession: Business Man

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 63.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 44.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 18.5 crore

Self income: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 1.1 crore

Candidate name: Sudhakara Acharya

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture, Shilpa, LIC Agent, RCM Marketing

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 17.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.4 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.6 lakh

Candidate name: Srikantha Poojary

Party: JDS

Profession: Auto Rikshaw Driver Come Owner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 26.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 16 lakh

Self income: Rs 1.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.4 lakh

Candidate name: Pramod Muthalik

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service/ Worker

Number of criminal cases: 7

Education: Graduate

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mrs Vidyalaxmi

Party: IND

Profession: RTI Activist Human Rights District President

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Mamatha Hegde

Party: IND

Profession: Lecturer in Private Collage University

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 54.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 76 lakh

Self income: Rs 9.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 16.2 lakh

Candidate name: Daniel Fedrick Ranjar

Party: AAP

Profession: Social Activist & Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 5.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 69.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.5 crore

Self income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 9 lakh

Candidate name: Arun Deepak Mendonca

Party: UPP

Profession: Printing Engineer + Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 56.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 17.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 46.5 lakh

top videos

Self income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.5 lakh.