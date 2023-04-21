Karnataka Assembly Election: BJP Contemplating To Project A Lingayat Leader As CM

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, to counter the Congress’ narrative to brand the ruling party as “anti-Lingayat”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to unleash a “Lingayat CM” campaign. Senior leaders Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi and Ayanur Manjunath and other Lingayat functionaries have left the saffron party, and joined Congress and JD (S) after they were denied tickets. This has propelled speculations that BJP could project a Lingayat leader as the CM face, though no name is finalised yet.

It is worth noting that the politically influential Lingayat community accounts for about 17 per cent of the state’s population, mostly in the northern parts of the state where the ruling party has a strong base.

On Wednesday, Lingayat leaders from the BJP met at the residence of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, where suggestions were made to counter the Congress’ narrative to brand the ruling party as “anti-Lingayat”.

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a press conference confirmed that the meeting decided to strongly counter the “misinformation” being spread by the Congress on “some issues.” He also mentioned that Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is BJP’s poll in-charge for Karnataka, also participated in the meeting and said that he would convey what was discussed to the party high command in Delhi.

“No decision has been taken regarding the announcement of a Lingayat CM," clarified the CM Bommai.

He also took a jibe at Congress and said that the party had not made any Lingayat leader the Chief Minister since 1967. “Veteran Congress leader, Veerendra Patil served as the CM just for nine months, but he was unceremoniously removed from the post just because he did not gel with the party,” he stated.

He also added that Congress tried to break the community to create a “vote bank” during the last election. “There is respect, honour and opportunity for all in the BJP," Bommai said and alleged that the Congress “cheated" Dalits, Lingayats and Backward Classes.

According to PTI, BJP’s National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh told reporters in Belagavi that it is known to everyone. “It is a universal truth in the BJP who will be the chief minister,” he added. When asked if his statement meant that only a Linagayat will become CM if BJP wins in Karnataka, Singh responded by saying, “It is. Just see.”

Chairman of Campaign Committee, KPPCC MB Patil took a jibe at BJP and said that the ruling party is using Yediyurappa as ‘a puppet’ for this election to gain the votes of the Lingayat community. He also mentioned that BY Raghavendra and BY Vijayedra will not get tickets from the party for the 2024 and 2028 elections.

ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪನವರನ್ನು ಬಲವಂತವಾಗಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರದಿಂದ ಕೆಳಗಿಳಿಸಿದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯು ಈಗ ಲಿಂಗಾಯತರ ವಿಷಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ಕೈಗೊಂಬೆಯಾಗಿ ಬಳಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಡ್ಯಾಮೇಜ್ ಕಂಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಮಾಡಲು ಹೊರಟಿದೆ.ಈ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ಸೋಲಿನ ನಂತರ, ಬೊಮ್ಮಾಯಿಯವರನ್ನು ಹೊಣೆ ಮಾಡಿ, ಬೊಮ್ಮಾಯಿಯವರನ್ನು ಹರಕೆಯ ಕುರಿ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. 2024ರ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿ.ವೈ.ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರಗೆ MP ಟಿಕೆಟ್… — M B Patil (@MBPatil) April 20, 2023

Voting for all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

