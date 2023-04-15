Karnataka Assembly Election: Meet Laxman Savadi, BJP Rebel Contesting From Athani

Belagavi, a city in the Indian state of Karnataka, is known as Kundanagari in the local language, which means “a city of sweet lovers." This is due to the popularity of a local sweet dish called “Kunda." However, despite the city’s sweet reputation, its political leaders are known for their aggressive tactics. This is because the political climate in Belagavi differs from that of other parts of the state. Several influential leaders, such as former minister Umesh Katti, the Jarkiholi brothers, and Laxman Savadi, have demonstrated their political prowess. Currently, ex-Deputy Chief Minister Savadi is making headlines after he quit BJP and joined Congress.

Laxman Savadi is a highly regarded and experienced politician in Karnataka, known for his influential leadership in the Belagavi region. He has previously held positions as the Deputy Chief Minister and a Minister in the state government. Recently, Savadi was in news after he rebelled against BJP after being denied a ticket.

He recently joined Congress and got a ticket from Athani constituency.

According to reports, Savadi’s prospects of getting a ticket from BJP for Athani constituency was blocked by the other powerful politician from the region, Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Jarkiholi had reportedly insisted that his close associate Mahesh Kumathalli be given the ticket from Athani. When Savadi threatened to not contest if Kumathalli was given the ticket, Jarkiholi reportedly said, “If Mahesh is not given the ticket, I don’t want a ticket either.”

In the end, the BJP High Command sided with Jarkiholi and gave the ticket to Kumathalli. This decision has upset Savadi’s supporters and may impact the BJP’s prospects in the region.

Savadi, a three-time MLA from Athani, lost to Mahesh Kumathalli in the 2018 election when Kumathalli was with Congress. However, when Kumathalli joined the BJP, Savadi was not given a ticket in the 2019 by-election and was instead elected to the Legislative Council.

Laxman Savadi, a prominent leader in Karnataka, has had an illustrious political career. He served in various positions, including as a minister in the Sadananda Gowda and BS Yediyurappa government, and was the eighth Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. From 2019 to 2021, he served as the Transport Minister. Savadi was also the Deputy Leader of the Legislative Council, showcasing his influential position within the state’s politic

The former BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) was embroiled in a controversy in 2012 after he was caught allegedly watching an obscene video on his mobile phone during the Legislative Assembly session. The video, which showed Savadi and his colleague CC Patil watching explicit clips in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, went viral on social media and caused a public uproar. Following the controversy Savadi resigned as a minister.

The upcoming Assembly election is poised to be highly competitive and the joining of Savadi in the Congress camp has added an interesting twist to the political scenario in Belagavi.

Polling for all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

Read all the Latest News here