Karnataka Assembly Election Process Formally Kicks off

The poll process for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections formally began on Thursday with the issuance of a gazette notification paving the way for candidates to file their nomination papers.

According to the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, the last date for filing nominations is April 20.

The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

Of the total 224 constituencies in the state, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13.

The state has 5.24 crore voters and there will be 58,282 polling stations.

Karnataka will largely witness a triangular fight between the ruling BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).

The BJP announced candidates in 212 constituencies, the Congress 165 and said it would support Karnataka Sarvodaya Party’s Darshan Puttannaiah in the Melukote segment, while the JD(S) has named 93 nominees.

While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is seeking reelection from Shiggaon, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah (Congress) and H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S) are contesting from Varuna and Channapatna, respectively.

The BJP has fielded senior leaders and incumbent Ministers V Somanna and R Ashoka against Siddaramaiah in Varuna and Congress state president D K Shivakumar in Kanakapura, respectively.

BJP stalwart and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa has retired from electoral politics and his son B Y Vijayendra will enter the fray in his father’s constituency Shikaripura in Shivamogga district.

