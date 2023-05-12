Karnataka Election Results 2023: When and Where to Watch LIVE Updates on Counting of Votes; Details Here

The results of the high-voltage Karnataka Assembly elections will be announced on Saturday. Elections to the 224 seats were held on May 10 which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress, besides the JD(S). The parties, along with the JD(S), are anxiously awaiting the results to determine the possibility of a hung assembly.

Counting of votes will commence at 8 am in 36 centers across Karnataka. Poll officials anticipate a clear picture of the election outcome to emerge by mid-day.

Q:Karnataka Election Result 2023: How to check Karnataka Polls Result online

Starting from 6 am, viewers can catch the latest updates on early trends, reactions from political leaders, and the latest counts on all Network 18 channels and websites for live results. In addition, detailed reports and analyses of the Assembly election results by reporters, political experts, and party leaders will also be available on:

CNN-News18 English Channel

News18 Kannada Channel

News18.com will be bringing LIVE coverage of the election results on its official website with live blogs and the latest stories on news18.com.

Q: Karnataka Election Result 2023: Where to Watch the Live Coverage of Polls Result?

Viewers can stay updated with LIVE updates on CNN-News18 channel and News18.com website, where political experts and reporters will provide a detailed analysis of the results. They will also use interactive features to compare the results with the 2018 Karnataka assembly results and provide the latest breaking news updates from reporters on the ground.

Q:Karnataka Election Result 2023: How to Check Live Updates and Track Counting on ECI Voter Helpline App?

Once the Election Commission of India (ECI) begins declaring the results, the same will be officially announced by the ECI and be reflected on the official website eci.gov.in

The Voter Helpline app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, can also be used to track the results.

The mobile app provides users with comprehensive information on candidates, including their profiles, income statements, assets, and criminal cases. Citizens can download this information in PDF format and print it out. Additionally, the app offers an election schedule for the user’s area, as well as frequently asked questions on topics such as voters, elections, EVMs, and results. Users can access contact details of polling officials such as BLO, ERO, DEO, and CEO and contact them directly. The app also allows users to file complaints related to electoral services and track their status. For further complaints, users can call the National Contact Centre at 1800111950 or the State Contact Centre at 1950.

Q:Karnataka election result 2023: Where to watch live telecast online?

CNN-News18 channels, including regional channel News18 Kannada, will be bringing the latest results from the constituencies live on the screen along with experts and the latest reactions from political parties throughout the counting process.

On the News18.com portal, viewers can visit Karnataka Assembly 2023 page and view details of the assembly constituencies.

Q:Karnataka Election Result 2023: What Did BJP’s Manifesto Promise?

The ‘BJP Praja Pranalike’ manifesto was launched in Bengaluru by BJP president J P Nadda, promising a prosperous and developed Karnataka if the party is voted into power. The party has pledged to implement the Uniform Civil Code and the National Register of Citizens, and provide three free cooking gas cylinders and half litre Nandini milk every day to all BPL families. Additionally, the manifesto includes several measures for the state’s development.

The manifesto was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being “development-centric". He also stated that it builds on the good work accomplished by the party’s government in the state over the last four years.

Q:Karnataka Election Result 2023: What Did Congress Manifesto Promise?

The Congress party’s manifesto, released by its president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru, pledged to prohibit all groups that spread “enmity or hatred" among communities based on caste and religion, triggering massive protests from Bajrang Dal activists.

The document stated, “The Congress is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organizations spreading hatred amongst communities. We believe that the Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organizations like the Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities." The manifesto further mentioned that if the Congress is voted into power, it will take “decisive action as per law, including imposing a ban on them."

Congress leader Gaurav Vallabh stated that the manifesto, named “Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota" (peaceful garden of all communities), pledged to focus on employment generation, women’s empowerment, poverty eradication, and assisting farmers.

The Congress also vowed to revoke all “anti-people and unjust laws" enacted by the BJP government. In addition, the party pledged to increase reservation to 75 per cent to accommodate SCs, STs, OBCs, and minorities, and to restore the 4 per cent quota for Muslims that was abolished by the BJP government.

It promised to revoke unjust BJP laws, increase reservation to 75%, and restore a 4% quota for Muslims that was abolished by the ruling government. Other proposed measures included restoring the old pension scheme, setting up social harmony panels, and providing an allowance to police personnel. Additionally, the Congress announced the establishment of the Kashmir Cultural Centre for Kashmiri Pandits who migrated to Karnataka.