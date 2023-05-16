Karnataka Election Results LIVE: Shivakumar to Reach Delhi For Meeting With Congress Top Brass, Decision On CM Post Likely Today

Read more

Karnataka Election Results LIVE Updates: The suspense over who will be the new Karnataka chief minister continued on Tuesday, with the Congress high command unable to take the final call on who will get the top post in the state–former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar — both of who played an equally significant roll in party’s landslide victory in Assembly polls in which it won 136 of the 224 seats, defeating rival BJP brutally. Congress might reveal the name of the Karnataka CM today (16 May).

Shivakumar, who cancelled his visit to the national capital thrice on Monday citing health issues, after he and Siddaramaiah were called by the central leadership for discussions, is expected to reach Delhi today.

The Kanakapura MLA, talking to the media on Monday evening said, “My health is not permitting me (to go to Delhi). I have a stomach problem, blood pressure, and fever. Tomorrow I will reach”.

Shivakumar will leave for Delhi today at 9.50 a.m from Devanahalli Airport on a Visarat flight, sources said.

The three central observers, who interacted with party MLAs on their choice for the CM’s post after the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Sunday, briefed party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and submitted their report.

After the meeting, Randeep Surjewala, AICC in-charge for Karnataka, said the party was not in a hurry and would take a decision after wider consultations.

“The observers have submitted the report to the Congress president. We will hold consultations with all senior state leaders, including Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, and after that, a decision will be taken by the Congress president,” he said.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were called by the party’s high command for further discussion on government formation. Siddaramaiah arrived this afternoon in the national capital but Shivakumar cancelled his visit thrice, hours after confirming he would be flying to Delhi, fuelling speculation that the factional fighting in Karnataka Congress had reared its head again.

However, late Monday night, Shivakumar’s brother and Congress MP D K Suresh met All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter’s residence in Delhi and thereafter also confirmed to reporters that the state party chief will be visiting Delhi on Tuesday.

“Yes, he will be coming tomorrow,” D K Suresh said in response to a question from reporters.

Amid various claims about the number of MLAs supporting him and Siddaramaiah for the CM’s post, Shivakumar said Yesterday that his strength is 135, as under his presidency in the state the party had won the seats.

The move by Shivakumar, seen by many as a “pressure tactic” to assert his claim on the top post, indicated that the leadership war in the southern state is far from over.

The CLP had on Sunday passed a resolution authorising party president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide on the chief ministerial nominee. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have never hidden their CM ambitions.

The three observers – Sushilkumar Shinde, Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria, deputed by the Congress, along with AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka and general secretary organisation K C Venugopal met Kharge yesterday and held discussions on the views expressed by the MLAs, the sources said.

The deliberations in Delhi were preceded by intensive consultations, one-on-one interaction with MLAs and even a ‘secret ballot’ in Bengaluru during and after the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.

After the Congress’ stupendous victory in the May 10 assembly polls, the party faces the uphill task of satisfying the two camps and is working on a ‘formula’.

Meanwhile, the BJP is reportedly considering the names of former CM Basavaraj Bommai and former minister R Ashoka for the post of the leader of the opposition and the deputy floor leader in the Karnataka assembly