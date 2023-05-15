Karnataka Election Results LIVE: Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah To Be in Delhi As Congress Puts Ball In Kharge's Court to Pick CM

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 08:22 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Election Results LIVE Updates: After a landslide victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls with 135 seats in the 224-member House, former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar — the two main contenders for the post of Chief Minister, are expected to arrive in Delhi on Monday to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) President M Mallikarjun Kharge.
The development came after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Sunday passed a unanimous resolution authorising party chief Kharge to pick its leader, who will be the next chief minister of Karnataka. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Siddaramaiah is said to have the support of most of the MLAs and is considered the most charismatic and popular Congress leader, according to CNN- News18 reports. As chief minister, he is expected to keep the party united. Furthermore, Siddaramaiah’s background as a member of the backward Kuruba community and the party’s appointment of a Dalit as president could boost the Congress’s image as a party that champions the cause of the underprivileged, which could help in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Posters with birthday wishes for KPCC chief DK Shivakumar have been put up outside his residence in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Aday after Congress sealed victory in the Karnataka Elections, party’s state unit president D K Shivakumar on Sunday spoke about his intent to become the chief minister and said that he has “sacrificed for the party many times.”
As the grand old party continues to brainstorm and mull the CM face for the state, Shivakumar talked about his work, patience and sacrifices through his political journey with the Congress.
Speaking to reporters Tumkur, Shivakumar said, “many times I have sacrificed for the party. I sacrificed and helped and stood with Siddaramaiah. Wasn’t I patient when I was not made a minister in the beginning? I have given cooperation to Siddaramaiah,” news agency ANI reported. READ MORE
The defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Karnataka Assembly elections is the result of its “nature” and “behaviour” and Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ definitely helped the Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters at Ambernath in Maharashtra’s Thane district, Thackeray said the “opposition party never wins the election, it’s the ruling party that loses in the polls”.
Thackeray said that the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Rahul Gandhi’s foot march from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, also helped in changing the fortunes of the Congress in the southern state.
“Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar–the two main contenders for the post of Karnataka Chief Minister– are expected to land in Delhi around 3:30 pm to 4 pm on Monday. Observers are expected to submit their reports to party chief Kharge before that. Siddaramaiah and DKS’s meeting with Kharge and others is expected late evening,” said sources adding that Congress may announce who will be the next CM by tomorrow.
Who will become the chief minister of Karnataka? The million-dollar question has remained unanswered so far as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) gave the power to decide the CM to party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
While the first meeting of the CLP was taking place in Bengaluru on Sunday, supporters of both Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah- the frontrunners for the CM post- were raising slogans in support of their leaders. READ MORE
A day after the announcement of Karnataka Assembly election results which saw the Congress emerging victorious with the required majority to form the government and the BJP crashing out of power, outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said “the loss is not the defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.
“This is not PM Modi’s defeat as he came here only for the campaign. The Congress leadership has lost in the entire country,” he told reporters, adding: “It’s not correct to blame PM Modi for the BJP’s defeat in the state.”
The BJP leader said this while reacting to the Congress saying that “the BJP’s loss was PM Modi’s defeat”.
Following Karnataka BJP’s defeat in the Assembly polls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The Governor has accepted the resignation, an official release said.
“We respectfully accept the decision of the people. I take the responsibility of the defeat,” Bommai told reporters.
“This time despite getting more than 36 per cent votes, we have got less number of seats. Analysis is going on, but defeat is a defeat. In the party, we will do a detailed analysis of the results, and rectify wherever required,” he added.
Compared to the previous elections, the JD-S’s performance in the recent Karnataka Assembly polls witnessed a significant decline, with the party managing to secure only 19 seats, down from 37. Moreover, the party’s vote share also decreased from 18% to 13.32%. On the other hand, the Congress party made significant progress in the Old Mysuru region, which was once considered a stronghold of JD(S) and the Vokkaliga community.
At the Karnataka Assembly elections, 14 BJP ministers including Govinda Karjol, J C Madhuswamy, B C Patil, Shankar Patil Munena Koppa, Halappa Achar, B Sriramul, Dr K Sudhakar, B C Nagesh, Murugesha Nirani, B C Patil, and M T B Nagaraj tasted defeat. V Somanna also lost from Varuna and Chamarajanagar, the two segments where he contested. Meanwhile, R Ashoka, who contested from two constituencies, was re-elected from Padmanabhanagar but lost in Kanakapura.
The Congress party has achieved its best-ever performance in Karnataka since 1999, winning a comfortable majority of 135 seats in the 224-member assembly polls held on May 10. The party has made significant gains in Old Mysuru, Mumbai Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka and Central Karnataka regions. Meanwhile, the BJP has managed to retain its hold only in Coastal Karnataka, and its seat tally has slumped to 65 from 104 in 2018.
As per the Election Commission of India, the Congress party won 135 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly elections held on May 10. The BJP secured 65 seats, while JD(S) won 19 seats. Additionally, two independent candidates and one candidate each from Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.
In a major development, the meeting of the newly-elected Congress MLAs here on Sunday unanimously resolved to authorise party President Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint new leader of the Congress Legislature Party.
With the resolution, the ball has come into the court of the high command. Sources said that the step came since former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar are not settling anything but the post of the Chief Minister.
With the ball now in Kharge’s court, lobbying for the top post is set to shift to Delhi with both the contenders expected to arrive in the national capital on Monday to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the AICC chief.
The swearing-in ceremony for the chief minister will be held on May 18, to which all like-minded parties will be invited.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also held informal talks to choose the leader of the opposition and the deputy floor leader in the Karnataka assembly. In the meeting, the names of former CM Basavaraj Bommai and former minister R Ashoka were considered for leading the Opposition in the state, Times of India reported quoting sources.
A senior BJP MLA said that since former CM Bommai has the ability to speak on any subject and take on the new government, the chances of him being selected as the opposition leader are bright, according to the TOI report.
However, the MLA added that the chances of Ashoka emerging as a winner also cannot be ruled out as he is also a senior MLA.
Other names that made rounds for the post were former ministers S Suresh Kumar, V Sunil Kumar and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.
Meanwhile, a day after the announcement of Karnataka Assembly election results which saw the Congress emerging victorious with the required majority to form the government, outgoing Chief Minister Bommai on Sunday said “the loss is not the defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.
“This is not PM Modi’s defeat as he came here only for the campaign. The Congress leadership has lost in the entire country,” he told reporters near the BJP office here, adding: “It’s not correct to blame PM Modi for the BJP’s defeat in the state.”
In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively.
After the results were declared on Saturday, Congress president Kharge deputed former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader in Karnataka.
The legislature party passed another resolution, moved by Shivakumar, promising to implement the five promises made to the people of Karnataka.
The resolution stated the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka “wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude towards the 6.5 crore Kannadigas for reposing their faith in us and giving a decisive mandate to the Congress Party in the Karnataka Assembly Elections.”
The Congress Legislature Party also expressed its appreciation and thanks to Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and state leaders for their efforts.
The CLP said it shall ensure social justice and economic equality remain at the core of its government’s policies and will fulfil the five “guarantees”.
These are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to woman heads of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of BPL households (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youths and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).
Both the eight-time MLA Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah have made no secret of their ambition to become Chief Minister and had been involved in a game of political one-upmanship in the past.
The Congress had entered the campaign phase with the challenge of keeping at bay the factionalism, especially between the camps of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who had been openly rooting for their leaders, but the party put up a united front and ensured that no rift came out in open that could derail its prospects, under the mentorship of Kharge.
Banners have come up in front of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar’s residences in Bengaluru, erected by supporters, congratulating them for Congress’ win and projecting them as the “next CM”.
While the 60-year-old Shivakumar is considered to be a “troubleshooter” for the Congress, Siddaramaiah has a pan-Karnataka appeal.
If Siddaramaiah, who joined Congress after being expelled from JD(S), gets elected as the CLP leader, this would be his second stint as the Chief Minister from the party after having occupied the top post for five years between 2013-18. Shivakumar had served as Minister in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet.