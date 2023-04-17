CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Elections » Karnataka Assembly Elections: BJP Names 10 More Candidates, Fields Limbavali's Wife
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Assembly Elections: BJP Names 10 More Candidates, Fields Limbavali's Wife

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 19:32 IST

New Delhi, India

The BJP has so far named 222 candidates for the May 10 polls to the 224-member assembly. The last date for filing nominations is April 20. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

The BJP has so far named 222 candidates for the May 10 polls to the 224-member assembly. The last date for filing nominations is April 20. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

The BJP dropped its seasoned leader Arvind Limbavali from the Mahadevapura constituency but, in an apparent bid to placate him, has fielded his wife Manjula Aravind Limbavali

Karnataka Elections 2023

The BJP on Monday released its third list of 10 candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls and fielded its state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai from Hubli-Dharwad Central, a seat held by veteran Jagadish Shettar who has joined the Congress after being denied the ticket by the ruling party.

The BJP dropped its seasoned leader Arvind Limbavali from the Mahadevapura constituency but, in an apparent bid to placate him, has fielded his wife Manjula Aravind Limbavali.

The BJP has so far named 222 candidates for the May 10 polls to the 224-member assembly. The last date for filing nominations is April 20.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 17, 2023, 19:32 IST
last updated:April 17, 2023, 19:32 IST