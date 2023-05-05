Karnataka Assembly Elections: EC Officials Seize Rs 4.5 Crore From A Villa In KGF

Karnataka Assembly elections are just four days away and the Election Commission officials are on their toes to ensure the voting is conducted smoothly. Besides, they are also making sure no candidate indulges in illegal practices. Now, a huge sum of Rs 4.5 crore in cash has been seized following a raid by the police and elections officials at a villa in the Banarpet Taluk of Kollar Gold Field (KGF). The raid was conducted based on a credible tip-off received by the police.

The officials seized the amount from the villa and a vehicle parked outside. According to police, the property was given on rent to a person named Ramesh Yadav for almost two years.

At the time of the raid, the police had to break open the door to enter the premises as no one was present there. Visuals also show the police team and other officials searching a parked car outside the villa. The unaccounted money was meant to be distributed among the voters for the upcoming polls, reported PTI.

As the model code of conduct (MCC) is in force in the poll-bound state since March 29, police were accompanied by a team of election officials.

The police said that a case has been registered and no arrests have been made so far.

On Wednesday, the Income Tax department seized Rs one crore from the house of Subramania Rai in Mysore. Rai is the brother of Congress’ Puttur candidate Ashok Kumar Rai. The official found the cash-packed box placed on a mango tree’s branch.

Following MCC in Karnataka, agencies have seized over Rs 331 crore since March 29 which includes Rs 117 crore cash, Rs 85.53 crore worth gold and the total cost of liquor is Rs 78.71 crore. The elections for 224 constituencies in the state are scheduled to be held on May 9 and the result will be declared on May 13.

