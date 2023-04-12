Karnataka Assembly Elections: EC to Set Ball Rolling on April 13

The poll process for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections will be formally set in motion on Thursday with the gazette notification.

According to the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, the last date of making nominations is April 20.

The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes.

The counting of votes is on May 13.

The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations.

Karnataka will largely witness a triangular fight between the ruling BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).

The BJP announced its first list of candidates in 189 constituencies on Tuesday.

The Congress has already declared 165 candidates and said it would support Karnataka Sarvodaya Party’s Darshan Puttannaiah in Melukote segment.

The JD(S) has named 93 candidates.

