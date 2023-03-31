Karnataka BJP MLA Climbs on Lord Ram Statue During Rally; Congress Calls It 'Insult' | WATCH

A Karnataka BJP MLA is being criticized for “disrespecting" Lord Ram after he climbed on the deity’s statue at a rally on Thursday.

Sharanu Salagar, an MLA from the Basavakalyana constituency in Karnataka’s Bidar district allegedly stepped on the statue to put a garland on it.

In videos shared on social media, the MLA is seen climbing up Lord Ram’s statue and putting a massive garland on it, and stays there for a few seconds.

He is also seen joining his hands and posing for pictures, while on the statue.

This has drawn reaction, with the Congress party questioning BJP’s “Hindutva" claim and “devotion" to the Hindu god.

The grand old party alleged that the BJP leader had insulted the god.

This comes as the The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday announced that Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 10 and counting on May 13.

The battleground for polls will be dominated by a two-way battle between the BJP and the Congress. While both parties are yet to release their official poll manifesto, there are several key issues that would affect polling in the state.

Earlier this week, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP’s poll manifesto this time will be ‘Praja Pranalike’ (people’s manifesto).

In an effort to retain power in the state, the BJP government is focusing on Kannadigas, Lingayat and Vokkaliga reservations, and scrapping a religion-based reservation for Muslims.

The BJP government last week decided to move Muslims out of the OBC list and put them under the 10 per cent EWS quota. The 4 per cent reservation that Muslims had (under OBC list) will be distributed among Vokkaligas and Lingayats equally.

Read all the Latest Politics News here