Karnataka BJP MLA Files Police Complaint After Photos With Woman Surface On Internet

With the Karnataka assembly elections scheduled for May 10, both Congress and JD(S) have released their lists of candidates. Just a day before the saffron party is scheduled to release its first list, the Karnataka BJP has been left red-faced over a scandal. One of the state BJP MLAs has been embroiled in an obscene video case.

Photos of Sanjeeva Matandoor, the sitting MLA from Puttur constituency in Dakshina Kannada in a compromising position with an unidentified woman, have been doing the rounds recently. Matandoor on Thursday filed a police complaint.

In his complaint to the Uppinangady police, Sanjeeva Matandoor said that the images were photoshopped and shared on social media by his opponents to discredit him in the party. He has also asked for action against the people responsible for the viral photos. Police have registered an FIR under the IT Act based on the complaint and started an investigation.

Sources claim that this could be the work of some BJP insiders who do not want Matandoor to get a ticket. According to sources, Matandoor has accomplished much on the ground, but many within the party, including the Sangh Parivar leaders, dislike him.

According to BJP officials, the party has given the issue a thought. This revelation has embarrassed the party at a time that is still reeling from the shock of BJP Lawmaker Madal Virupakshappa’s arrest. Aspirants for the Puttur seat include Arun Kumar and the industrialist, social activist, and supporter of the previous chief minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Ashok Rai.

In the previous elections held in 2018, Sanjeeva Matandoor defeated Shakuntala Shetty of Congress by a margin of more than 19,000 votes.

