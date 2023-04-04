Karnataka BJP To Bring Actress-MP Sumalatha Ambareesh Into State Politics?

The Karnataka BJP has held a constituency-wise meeting for the last two days to discuss the ticket allocation for assembly constituencies. The BJP has reportedly figured out a foolproof way to wrest Mandya from the clutches of JD (S). According to sources, the BJP is thinking about promoting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh to state politics. According to BJP officials, the saffron party intends to run the former actress as a candidate for the Mandya Assembly seat.

She will run for office on May 10 and serve as a prominent campaigner for the district’s other six Assembly seats. The names of Ashok Jayaram, Chendagalu Shivanna, Siddaramaiah, and Sumalatha Ambarish are on the list of candidates for Mandya Assembly Constituency. Sumalatha Ambarish has her own fan base in the Mandya constituency and the BJP’s strategy is to cash in on that.

After winning the 2019 parliamentary elections as an independent candidate, she joined the saffron party recently. She defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, in the 2019 elections by a margin of more than a lakh votes. Sumalatha’s husband, the late Kannada star Ambareesh, also had a thriving political career for almost 40 years and hailed from Mandya. He was a revered figure for the Vokkaliga community.

Union Minister Amit Shah is devoted to winning over voters in south Karnataka, which has 57 Assembly seats. From this location, the BJP wants to take more than 20 seats.

The districts of Mandya and Hassan have seven seats each. These districts are the JD (S) party. Calculations in the southern areas are predicted to vary when Sumalatha arrives. The MP’s stepped-up campaigning will also aid in the consolidation of the Vokkaliga vote bank. She will now be promoted by the BJP as Vokkaliga’s opponent against Kumaraswamy and Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

Read all the Latest News here