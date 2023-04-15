Karnataka Assembly Election: CM Basavaraj Bommai Files Nomination From Shiggaon

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his nomination papers from the Shiggaon constituency on Saturday, ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. Accompanied by his supporters, Bommai submitted his nomination at the concerned election officer’s office in his home constituency.

Before filing his nomination, CM Bommai also visited the Siddharudh Math, a popular religious site in the area, to seek blessings from the deity. After filing the nomination CM Bommai tweeted that he seeks to “build a new Karnataka for a new India”.

He wrote, “To build a new Karnataka for a new India, today before filing nomination papers in my home constituency Shiggaon –Savanur, I visited my deity Sri Siddharudh Math and sought God’s blessings.”

ನವ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ನವ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವನ್ನು ನಿರ್ಮಿಸುವ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಸಂಕಲ್ಪದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ, ಇಂದು ನನ್ನ ತವರು ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ ಶಿಗ್ಗಾಂವಿ-ಸವಣೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಾಮಪತ್ರ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುವ ಮುನ್ನ, ನನ್ನ ಆರಾಧ್ಯ ದೈವ ಶ್ರೀ ಸಿದ್ಧಾರೂಢ ಮಠಕ್ಕೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿ ದೇವರ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಪಡೆದುಕೊಂಡೆನು. pic.twitter.com/fTgcr44VF4— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) April 15, 2023

Bommai, who took office in July 2021, is contesting from his home turf Shiggaon for a fourth consecutive win. In the 2018 elections he won from the seat with a margin of over 9,000 votes.

The filing of nominations for the upcoming elections began on April 15, and all political parties have already issued B forms to their respective candidates. This nomination spree will continue for the next one week.

However, the final list of candidates from the Congress, BJP, and JD(S) is yet to be released. The Congress is yet to finalise candidates the names for 58 seats, the BJP has not decided candidates for 12 seats and the JD(S) is yet to come out with the names for 82 Assembly segments.

BJP has been facing rebellion after the announcement of the first list. Former deputy CM Laxman Savadi left the party after the party denied him a ticket.

The Assembly elections in the state will take place on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13. The last date for filing nominations is April 20, and the last date for withdrawing nominations is April 24. The filing of nominations marks the beginning of an intense battle, with each party fighting to secure a majority in the upcoming elections.

