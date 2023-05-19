Karnataka CM News LIVE: Siddaramaiah, DKS Stake Claim to Form Govt, Oath-Taking Tomorrow; Congress' Final Call On Portfolios Soon

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 07:55 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka CM News LIVE Updates: After a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) formally elected Siddaramaiah as its leader and Chief Minister of Karnataka, he, along with his deputy DK Shivakumar met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and staked their claim to form the government in the state.
“I am in receipt of your letter dated 18th May, 2023 staking claim to form the government,” the Governor said in a communication to newly-elected CLP leader Siddaramaiah, after their meeting. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Gearing up for May 20’s swearing-in ceremony, an elated Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was captured on camera lifting hands of Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and his to-be deputy DK Shivakumar.
While grand old party leader Randeep Surjewala captioned the photo “The winning team! Karnataka”, the picture was shared on multiple handles of the Congress party. READ MORE
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar’s brother, DK Suresh on Thursday said he was not completely happy over the party’s decision to go ahead with Siddaramaiah for the chief ministerial post. Suresh, however, said DKS accepted the decision in the best interest of the state.
“I am not fully happy but we wanted to fulfil our commitment to the people of Karnataka. That is why DK Shivakumar accepted (the party’s decision),” the Congress MP said. READ MORE
Siddaramaiah may have got his wrong finger inked on polling day, but his finger is clearly on the pulse of the people of Karnataka who voted the Congress back to power in this southern state with 136 seats.
“Anybody can contest from Varuna (Siddaramaiah’s seat), but the winner will always be my brother. He is very popular. He has been a chief minister once before and administered the state well. I would be thrilled to see him at Vidhan Soudha as a chief minister again,” the Congress leader and CM-designate’s brother Siddegowda said with confidence to News18 just days before Karnataka voted. READ MORE
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and posted a timeline of sorts mentioning the number of days BJP has taken to announce the CM name after winning elections in several states.
Mentioning UP, Assam and Uttarakhand, Jairam Ramesh wrote BJP took eight, seven and 11 days, respectively, in these states to announce the CM name, while Congress did so for Karnataka in just three days after “intensive and extensive process of consultations completely alien to the BJP.”
2017: BJP took 8 days to announce CM of UP
2021: BJP took 7 days to announce CM of Assam.
2022: BJP took 11 days to announce CM of Uttarakhand.
2023: Congress declared the CM & deputy CM of Karnataka 3 days after the first meeting of the newly elected MLAs, following an…
— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 18, 2023
Eight cases filed by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department and the Karnataka Lokayukatha, and one summon by ED -– these are the nine matters that Congress Chief Ministerial aspirant DK Shivakumar faces currently that could have actd as an impediment in his pitch for the Karnataka CM chair. Top Congress sources have said that Siddaramaiah is party’s choice for the CM post and that DK Shivakumar will be his deputy. Interestingly, all these nine matters are presently pending a challenge before either the Supreme Court or the High Court with Shivakumar seeking the cases to be quashed. READ MORE
At the Karnataka Assembly elections, 14 BJP ministers including Govinda Karjol, J C Madhuswamy, B C Patil, Shankar Patil Munena Koppa, Halappa Achar, B Sriramul, Dr K Sudhakar, B C Nagesh, Murugesha Nirani, B C Patil, and M T B Nagaraj tasted defeat. V Somanna also lost from Varuna and Chamarajanagar, the two segments where he contested. Meanwhile, R Ashoka, who contested from two constituencies, was re-elected from Padmanabhanagar but lost in Kanakapura.
The Congress party has achieved its best-ever performance in Karnataka since 1999, winning a comfortable majority of 135 seats in the 224-member assembly polls held on May 10. The party has made significant gains in Old Mysuru, Mumbai Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka and Central Karnataka regions. Meanwhile, the BJP has managed to retain its hold only in Coastal Karnataka, and its seat tally has slumped to 65 from 104 in 2018.
DK Shivakumar told News18 that “everything is well in Congress party”. Rahul Gandhi called me and said we have to work together,” Shivakumar said after accepting the post of deputy chief minister of Karnataka.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka CM designate Siddaramaiah & his Deputy DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru on May 20.
For the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, the state Congress has extended invitations to party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik have also been invited as guests to attend the oath-taking ceremony in Bengaluru on May 20 at 12:30 pm.
meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday formally elected Siddaramaiah as its leader and Chief Minister of Karnataka, following which he met the Governor and staked his claim to form the government in the state.
Ending days of suspense, the Congress central leadership earlier on Thursday announced that Siddaramaiah would be the chief minister, while state party chief D K Shivakumar would be his only deputy in the soon-to-formed cabinet.
The meeting of newly-elected Congress MLAs, MLCs and MPs, which took place at Indira Gandhi Bhavan here, was also attended by AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and two other central observers — former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh.
Several top Congress leaders from party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were involved in hectic parleys with Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar which finally helped to break the logjam over the top post in Karnataka. The final decision was made late Wednesday night at Kharge’s residence and was followed up with meeting at AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal’s residence over breakfast the next day.
Ever since the Karnataka Assembly results were declared on May 13, both the leaders (Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar) started garnering support of MLAs close to them while mustering support for themselves.
The supporters of both, meanwhile, started building up momentum in support of their respective leader and a poster war erupted. As the race for the top post heated up, Kharge appointed three observers — Sushilkumar Shinde, Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria — and the first meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was convened on May 14. Supporters of both leaders continued to raise the pitch by raising slogans in support of their leaders outside the CLP meeting venue.
“I invite you to take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and D.K. Shivakumar to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka along with team members. The oath ceremony will take place at 12.30 p.m. on May 20, 2023, in Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru,” read the communication, a copy of which has also been sent to Shivakumar.
Ending days of suspense, the Congress central leadership earlier on Thursday announced that Siddaramaiah would be the chief minister, while state party chief D K Shivakumar would be his only deputy in the soon-to-formed cabinet.
Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who were in a tight race for the top post, will take oath tomorrow at 12.30 PM along with a group of ministers-designate.
The hectic parleys, to help break the logjam over the top post in Karnataka, continued from Monday and went on till the wee hours of Thursday, as both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar presented their cases before the top brass.
The leadership issue in Karnataka lingered as Shivakumar had dug his heels in and asserted that he be made the chief minister as the party staged a stunning victory in the southern state under his presidency.
Sources said after Rahul Gandhi told both the leaders to sit together and work out a solution with Kharge, it was the party chief who told the duo to hold talks with Venugopal and Surjewala, and sort out the differences and agree to Siddaramaiah as the chief minister, whose leadership abilities and mass support helped him clinch the top post.
The decision, sources said, was chalked out in the wee hours of Thursday when all parties agreed to accommodate confidantes of both the leaders and asked Shivakumar to continue on the post of state Congress chief till next year’s parliamentary elections.
To maintain his number two position in the Karnataka government, Shivakumar was made the only deputy chief minister.
However, Congress’ headache of power distribution may be far from over with the announcement of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. As per sources, there will be about 15 ministers who too will take the oath to office along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.
“But balancing power and ensuring all castes and communities are represented may not be easy. Rahul Gandhi had told Kharge that Muslims, SC/ST and women who had voted for the party in huge numbers, must be represented,” they said.
The problem is that leaders G Parmeshwara and MB Patil, who have been openly disgruntled after losing the race for the top post, will expect meaty portfolios in their kitty. Meanwhile, Shivakumar, to maintain his position of second tallest leader in the Karnataka government, will also expect important ministries under him.
In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.