Karnataka CM News LIVE: Will it be Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar? Another Round of Meeting Today Over CM's Post

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 07:54 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka CM News LIVE: The suspense over the next Karnataka CM is still on with both chief ministerial contenders, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, holding separate meetings with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
The party engaged in intensive discussions to determine the suitable leader for the government in the southern state. Another round of meeting with DK Shivakumar is likely to happen around 10am today, which may work as the deciding factor for the party.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, the former party chief, also paid a visit to Kharge’s residence, where they held a lengthy meeting lasting Read More
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, the former party chief, also paid a visit to Kharge’s residence, where they held a lengthy meeting lasting over 90 minutes. Their conversation revolved around the chief ministership and the process of establishing a government in Karnataka, following the remarkable victory of the Congress in the May 10 assembly elections, where they secured 135 out of 224 seats.
As Congress deliberates on who should be the chief minister of Karnataka, party state president DK Shivakumar, one of the frontrunners for the post in the southern State on Tuesday said that he would file a defamation case against the media channels which are making false claims over his resignation.
“If any channel is reporting that I am resigning from the post, I will file a defamation case against them…Some of them are reporting that I will resign…My mother is my party, I built this party. My high command, my MLAs, my party are there,” Karnataka Congress President told the reporters.
Amid Congress’ ongoing deliberations on the selection of Karnataka’s next chief minister, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Tuesday night said that consultations are still on at the national level.
Hussain was leaving from the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence here in the national capital after a meeting on Tuesday night. He however told reporters that there was no meeting and that his visit was just a “courtesy call”.
The Congress is continuing its deliberations to choose the Karnataka Chief Minister with both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar persisting with their claims and another round of meetings slated to take place on Wednesday morning to reach a conclusion.
Party sources said UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is likely to reach Delhi on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh and is expected to meet some leaders who are part of the decision-making process in Karnataka.
Following Karnataka BJP’s defeat in the Assembly polls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The Governor has accepted the resignation, an official release said. “We respectfully accept the decision of the people. I take the responsibility of the defeat,” Bommai told reporters. “This time despite getting more than 36 per cent votes, we have got less number of seats. Analysis is going on, but defeat is a defeat. In the party, we will do a detailed analysis of the results, and rectify wherever required,” he added.
At the Karnataka Assembly elections, 14 BJP ministers including Govinda Karjol, J C Madhuswamy, B C Patil, Shankar Patil Munena Koppa, Halappa Achar, B Sriramul, Dr K Sudhakar, B C Nagesh, Murugesha Nirani, B C Patil, and M T B Nagaraj tasted defeat. V Somanna also lost from Varuna and Chamarajanagar, the two segments where he contested. Meanwhile, R Ashoka, who contested from two constituencies, was re-elected from Padmanabhanagar but lost in Kanakapura.
The Congress party has achieved its best-ever performance in Karnataka since 1999, winning a comfortable majority of 135 seats in the 224-member assembly polls held on May 10. The party has made significant gains in Old Mysuru, Mumbai Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka and Central Karnataka regions. Meanwhile, the BJP has managed to retain its hold only in Coastal Karnataka, and its seat tally has slumped to 65 from 104 in 2018.
During the meeting between Kharge and Gandhi, AICC General Secretary in-charge for Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala, and General Secretary (Organization) K C Venugopal were also present.
Venugopal later separately met Gandhi at the latter’s residence.
Top party leaders were, however, tight-lipped on who was the probable choice for the chief minister’s post and by when the decision would be taken.
Sources that discussions could also be held with Sonia Gandhi before the final decision is taken.
Party’s spokesperson Pawan Khera said in Hyderabad that a decision on the appointment of the chief minister of Karnataka will be known in a day or two.
“Appointing a chief minister is not an easy thing. It cannot be imposed from Delhi… Everybody’s view has to be taken into consideration. We have to engage with every stakeholder and then decide who the chief minister will be,” he said.
“The process is on. The observers have already gone there, met the MLAs. The MLAs have given their opinions. Now, the opinions have gone, all the record has gone to the central leadership. So, in a day or two you will know the answer,” Khera said.
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who has been camping in the national capital since Monday, met Kharge a little after 6 pm and the two leaders discussed various issues related to Karnataka government formation. The meeting lasted over an hour.
Siddaramaiah later drove to Venugopal’s residence for a meeting.
Karnataka PCC president Shivakumar arrived in the national capital from Bengaluru and drove straight to his brother’s residence. He later met Kharge around 5 PM and the meeting between the two lasted around half an hour.
Shivakumar, who is one of the top contenders for the state chief minister’s post, earlier said the party is his mother and there was no question of his resigning from the organisation.
“We have built this party. No question,” he said when asked about reports that he may resign from the party if not given the chief minister’s post.
“If any channel is reporting that I am resigning from the post, I will file a defamation case against them,” he said.
On whether he will also meet Rahul Gandhi, the Karnataka leader said, “I have to meet all leaders. First, I have to meet my Congress president.” “My high command is there, my party is there, our MLAs are there – 135,” Shivakumar said, as he left the residence of his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh.
Suresh said that since the party has won under his (Shivakumar’s) leadership as Pradesh Congress chief, he had the right to stake his claim on the top post.
He had earlier met Kharge on Monday evening at the latter’s residence after Shivakumar cancelled his visit to Delhi on Monday citing health issues.
Both Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are staking a claim on the top post and their supporters have been indulging in hectic lobbying.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader G Parameshwara also threw his hat in the ring saying he is ready to take up the responsibility if the party high command asks him to run the government.
The former state Congress president said, the high command is aware of his service to the party and he doesn’t feel the need to lobby for the post.
“If the high command decides and asks me to run the government, I’m ready to take up the responsibility,” the former deputy chief minister told reporters in Bengaluru.
“I have faith in the party high command. I have certain principles. I can also take about 50 legislators and do the shouting, but for me the discipline of the party is important…. if the high command gives me the responsibility, I will take it up. I have not said I won’t,” he said.
“They (high command) too are aware that I have worked for the party, served it for eight years (as KPCC President) and brought it to power (in 2013)…. I feel there is no need for me to ask for the post or lobby for it, and I’m quiet. That doesn’t mean I’m incapable, I’m capable and if given an opportunity will do the job,” he added.
The newly-elected MLAs in Karnataka had on Sunday passed a one-line resolution authorising party chief Kharge to appoint the legislature party leader, who will be the new chief minister.
Kharge earlier held discussions with party leaders from Karnataka and the three observers appointed by him to oversee the Congress Legislature Party meeting held in Bengaluru on Sunday.
The three central observers – Sushilkumar Shinde, Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria – had met all Congress MLAs individually and sought their views on who would be their choice of chief minister.
They also held a ‘secret ballot’ on their choice for chief minister. The observers discussed the findings of their report and handed it over to Kharge on Monday night.
In the just-concluded Assembly elections, the Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats while the ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.