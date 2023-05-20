Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to Take Oath Today; Event Sets Stage for Oppn Unity

Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the BJP will bounce back in the state and asserted that the party has not lost its self-confidence. He said a meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs and the defeated candidates will be held in the next two or three days. During the meeting, the Leader of the Opposition in the new Assembly would be selected, Bommai added.

The outgoing CM said the Congress “which has come to power with its guarantees” has to fulfil them while ensuring the financial health of the state is not disturbed.

“We (BJP) have lost the election, not the self-confidence. We will bounce back in the state again,” Bommai was quoted as saying in a release issued by his office.