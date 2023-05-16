'Won't Backstab or Blackmail': Before Leaving for Delhi, DK Shivakumar's Message for Congress

Minutes before leaving for New Delhi, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar — one of the two contenders for the Karnataka chief ministerial post — said on Tuesday that he will neither “backstab nor blackmail". “If am eligible (for CM post), they will give me. Why worry?" he asked.

“Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don’t want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail," he said at Bengaluru airport.

Shivakumar, an eight-time MLA, is considered as a “trouble shooter" for the party. He is also a trusted lieutenant of the Gandhi family.

The tallest Vokkaliga leader of the Congress, Shivakumar broke down in front of the cameras after Karnataka election results came out. He recalled Sonia Gandhi’s visit to Delhi’s Tihar jail to meet him in 2020 when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

“I assured Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge that I will deliver Karnataka. I can’t forget Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me in jail,” Shivakumar told reporters.

(details to follow)