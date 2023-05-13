Cong-Quering Karnataka: Post 1994, Only Party to Get A Clear Mandate, That Too Thrice

Karnataka is a state known for giving hung assemblies and fractured mandate. However, post 1994, only the Congress has managed to get a clear majority in the Assembly election in the state, that, too, thrice – 2023, 2013 and 1999. In 1994, the JDS had got a clear majority.

As of 8 pm on Saturday, the party has crossed 134 seats and is leading in two seats.

Also, the results of this election continued the trend that no political party has won a successive mandate in the state since 1985.

The last time a party got a clear majority in Karnataka was in 2013 when the Congress got 122 seats and Siddaramaiah was made the Chief Minister.

The state has got such weak mandates that when he completed his term in 2018, Siddaramaiah became the first Karnataka Chief Minister in 40 years to complete a full five-year term and he was the second Chief Minister in the history of the state to do so.

Before him, D Devaraj Urs only managed to complete the term during 1972 and 1977.

In 1999, the Congress won the elections as it bagged 133 seats. However, despite that the government did not complete the term. S M Krishna had provided a stable government between 1999 and 2004, however, he did not complete the full term as he decided to go to polls five months in advance.

The Congress is also the only party that has got a clear mandate since 1989, with JDS getting majority in 1994 being an exception. In 1989, the Congress won the elections with 178 seats – a record till date.

In fact, the Congress holds the record of winning the top five highest number of seats won by a party in the state ever – 1989 (178 seats); 1972 (165 seats); 1957 (150 seats); 1978 (149 seats) and 1962 (138 seats).

The current result is a record post 1989.

The BJP, even though it has formed the government in the state, could never manage to get a clear majority in the state.

On two occasions, the BJP came close to the majority mark of 113, however it could never cross that.

In 2018, the BJP got 104 seats and in 2008, it won 110 seats.