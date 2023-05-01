Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), three free cooking gas cylinders for BPL families and a State Capital Region tag for Bengaluru are among the top promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto- or the ‘Praja Pranalike’- for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Following the controversy over Amul’s entry into the Bengaluru market, the saffron party also promised half a litre of free Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited’s Nandini milk to each BPL family every day.

BJP Chief JP Nadda released the manifesto here in the presence of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka BJP President Nalinkumar Kateel and others.

Releasing the document, Nadda said the BJP’s vision for the state is “justice to all, appeasement to none".

Top 10 Promises In BJP’s Manifesto

Three free gas cylinders in the month of Ugadi, Ganesh Utaav and Diwali to all BPL card holders.

To improve the “ease of living” of apartment dwellers in Bengaluru, party promised to constitute Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972 and to modernise the grievance redressal mechanism.

Laboratories in every ward.

Film City in Mysore to be named after the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Atal Ahaara Kendra in every ward for affordable food. The scheme is seen as a counter to Congress’ Indira Canteen.

Half a litre of Nandhini milk is free of cost every day to BPL card holders.

Along with five kg rice, five kg of siridhanya will also be distributed in ration shops.

Implementation of Uniform Civil Code.

The party proposes to build five lakh houses in the urban areas and 10 lakh houses in the rural areas

The manifesto also talks about standardisation of the government schools.

Free annual health check-ups for senior citizens.

Rs 30,000 crore agriculture fund to set up micro storage facilities.

Rs 1500 crore for developing tourism spots in Kalyan Karnataka.

“Opinions of all the people have been taken. Opinion has also been taken from all the 224 constituencies," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters at Hubballi.

“The expert opinion is also taken to prepare the manifesto. This is a pro-people manifesto. It is going to be Praja Pranalike. We are trying to focus on doing what is possible in realistic terms…It is a very good election manifesto," he said.

