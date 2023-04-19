Karnataka Election 2023: From BS Yediyurappa's Son to Cong's DK Shivakumar, Leaders on Temple Run as Key Polls Approach

With the key Karnataka assembly elections just around the corner, leaders in the state seem to be gearing up with offering prayers at different temples. Several Congress, BJP, and JD(S) leaders were seen going on temple runs, especially as the last date to file nominations is approaching (April 20).

State Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai recently visited the Manjunatha temple at Dharmasthala and offered prayers. This also drew some flak from the opposition as Congress leader B K Hariprasad termed his temple visits as an attempt “to atone for his sins during his rule", a PTI report said.

#WATCH | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visited the Manjunatha temple at Dharmasthala today and offered prayers.BJP released its first list of 189 candidates for #KarnatakaAssemblyElections, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/LEaff8a0DF — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Hariprasad alleged that the BJP government was steeped in corruption and malpractices during the last four years. “The Chief Minister is now doing penance for all the sins,” he said.

However, several Congress leaders have also visited temples in Karnataka in recent times. According to The Hindu, before filing nomination papers, Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge along with party workers offered prayers at the Nagavi Yellamma Temple and at the Hazrat Chita Shah Wali Dargah in Chittapur.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar visited the Nonavi Kere Shri Kadasiddeshwar Mutt in Tipatur. “This holy place is a power center and my wishes are fulfilled by the grace of this Math. Similarly, I prayed that the wishes of the people of the country would also be fulfilled," he said in a tweet.

ನಾನು ಬಹಳವಾಗಿ ನಂಬುವ, ನನ್ನ ಆಧ್ಯಾತ್ಮಿಕ ಗುರು ನೆಲೆಸಿರುವ ತಿಪಟೂರಿನ ನೊಣವಿನ ಕೆರೆ ಶ್ರೀ ಕಾಡಸಿದ್ದೇಶ್ವರ ಮಠಕ್ಕೆ ಇಂದು ಕುಟುಂಬ ಸಮೇತ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿ ಪೂಜೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದೆ. ಈ ಪುಣ್ಯಸ್ಥಳ ಒಂದು ಶಕ್ತಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಈ ಮಠದ ಕೃಪೆಯಿಂದ ನನ್ನ ಇಷ್ಟಾರ್ಥಗಳು ಈಡೇರಿವೆ. ಅದೇ ರೀತಿ ನಾಡಿನ ಜನರ ಇಷ್ಟಾರ್ಥಗಳೂ ಈಡೇರಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸಿದೆ. pic.twitter.com/cfdzTVo4mf— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) April 18, 2023

Besides, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s son, BY Vijayendra visited Sri Siddalingeshwar Swami temple and offered prayers. “On this occasion, Dr. G. Parameshwar, former deputy chief minister, who had arrived for darshan, wished me well," he said in a tweet.

Besides, the leader, who is contesting the polls from Shikaripura, was seen seeking the blessings of Congress veteran G Parameshwara at a temple in Tumkur on last week, an NDTV report said. On Wednesday (April 19), Vijayendra offered prayers ahead of filing nomination from the Shikaripur Assembly constituency, an ANI report said.

Earlier, DK Shivakumar had visited Kabbalamma Temple in the constituency to seek blessings. He also campaigned and offered a huge donation for the temple’s Hundi collection. Moreover, since devotees of Kanapura believe that bowing to Goddess Kabbalamma fulfills all their desires, Shivakumar was also seen bowing at the temple.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy also visited Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala last week. According to The Hindu, the leader interacted with the media on his way out of the temple and said his party doesn’t need “leaders like Jagadish Shettar". His remarks came after former senior BJP leader and CM Jagadish Shettar decided to sever his 40-year-long ties with BJP and join Congress.

BJP National President JP Nadda also paid visits to two significant temples in Karnataka — Chennakeshava Temple in Belur & Sri Male Mahadeshwara Temple in Chamarajanagara. According to an ANI report, he also visited and offered prayers at Sri Krishna Matha temple in Karnataka’s Udupi.

“Visited the Sri Male Mahadeshwara temple in Karnataka & prayed for the prosperity and well-being of our nation," he had said while in Chamarajanagara. During his visit to Belur, he took to Twitter and wrote, “I consider myself fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to visit the remarkable Chennakeshava Temple in Belur, Karnataka & pray to Lord Chennakesava for the progress of the nation."

I consider myself fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to visit the remarkable Chennakeshava Temple in Belur, Karnataka & pray to Lord Chennakesava for the progress of the nation. Everything about the temple- from its architecture to its beautiful sculptures is mesmerising. pic.twitter.com/olKfPPQK7o— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 21, 2023

Visited the Sri Male Mahadeshwara temple in Karnataka & prayed for the prosperity and well-being of our nation. The divine energy of this sacred place fills me with renewed determination to serve my people with honesty and integrity.Jai Sri Male Mahadeshwara! pic.twitter.com/OKSCKo0k1j— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 1, 2023

Karnataka has been a BJP bastion for a long time and is their single big foray into southern India.

