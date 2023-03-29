Karnataka Elections 2023: Single Phase Voting on May 10, Results Out on May 13 | Check Full Schedule

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced key dates ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections 2023. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar addressed a press conference at 11:30 am during which he made the announcement.

The poll panel had issued an invite to announce the election schedule. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24. The elections will take place in a single phase on May 10.

Check the full schedule here:

Date for nominations: April 13

Last date for filing nominations: April 19

Date for scrutiny of nominations: April 21

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: April 24

Date of poll: May 10

Date of counting: May 13

Talking about special features of the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, Rajiv Kumar said, “For the first time, the facility of voting from home will be available to voters aged above 80 and for persons with disabilities."

All young voters who are turning 18 by April 1, 2023 will be able to participate in the poll process, he said. There will be 9.17 lakh first time voters and 58,282 polling stations in Karnataka this year.

The previous Assembly elections in Karnataka were held in 2018 in a single phase, the schedule for which was announced on March 27 that year.

Polling for the 2018 Karnataka assembly election took place on May 12 and the results were =declared on May 15. The overall turnout in the 224-seat Karnataka assembly polls was a little over 72 per cent. Bharatiya Janata Party won 104 seats, while the Congress got 80 seats and the JDS Secured 37.

Read all the Latest Politics News here