Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: On 'Amavasya', Last Day to File Nomination; Cong Drops Sachin Pilot from Star Campaigners' List Amid Rift with Gehlot

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 08:55 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: With the deadline for filing nominations on Thursday, both Bharatiya Janta Party and Congress have released their final list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai is set to visit the border district of Bidar today, where he will attend two public meetings at Bhalki and Humanabad. The meeting in Bhalki will be held at 10:50 am and the program in Humanabad at 12-30 pm. Later, the Chief Minister will leave for Kalaburgi.
The Congress, in its 5th list, replaced its candidate against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon.
Key EventsKey Events
Yankappa, an independent candidate Yankappa from the Yadgir constituency, paid his deposit money for filing the nomination paper in one rupee coins. He paid the poll fee of Rs 10,000 in coins collected from the people of his constituency.
Age seems to be just a number for 91-year-old Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who is again gearing up for the Assembly polls in Karnataka, as he calls himself a “galloping horse” in the electoral arena.
The Congress veteran, a five-time MLA and also a former Lok Sabha member, has been re-nominated by the grand old party to contest from Davangere South.
“I have people’s support and God’s blessings. What else is required?” Shivashankarappa, who has virtually become “synonymous” with Davangere in central Karnataka, says with a smile, expressing confidence of winning again.
Karnataka: In the Davanagere district, we have come to know that 39 people are stranded in Sudan’s war-hit area. We are in touch with them. All of them are in touch with Indian Embassy. I requested their family members to have some strength and follow the directions given by Indian Embassy: Shivanand Kapashi, DM, Davanagere
As the date of the Assembly polls in Karnataka draws closer, candidates from all parties are filing their nomination papers. So far, 842 candidates, including Minister V Sommana, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, have submitted their nominations for the May 10 Assembly elections.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, who submitted his nomination papers by holding a road show in Shiggavi yesterday, is set to visit the border district of Bidar today. CM will attend a public meeting at Bhalki, Humanabad, the meeting will be held at 10:50 am and the program will be held at Humanabad at 12-30 pm. Later, the CM will leave for Kalaburgi.
The JD(S) on Wednesday announced its third list of 59 candidates for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, and has announced support to candidates from other parties in seven seats, including one from the Congress. The party has also replaced candidates in 12 segments from the two lists it had announced earlier.
With just a day left to file nominations for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, the ruling BJP on Wednesday released its fourth list, naming candidates for remaining two constituencies- Shivamogga and Manvi. In Shivamogga, the party has given ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa's family.
The Congress on Wednesday announced its fifth list of three candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections, replacing the one against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon. A day after fielding Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from Shiggaon in Haveri district, the party nominated Yasir Ahmed Khan Phatan in his place.
The Congress in the early hours of Thursday released its sixth and final list of five candidates for the impending Karnataka assembly elections.
In the final list, Mohammed Shalem was fielded from Raichur, BV Rajeev Gowda from Sidlaghatta, S Anand Kumar from C V Raman Nagar (SC), HP Sridhar Gowda from Arkalgud, and Inayath Ali from Mangalore City North.
The Congress on Wednesday tweeted a video clip of BJP chief J P Nadda’s remarks in Karnataka, accusing him of “threatening” the voters and calling his comments a “blatant attack on democracy”.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted a video clip of Nadda addressing an election gathering in Karnataka, to attack the BJP.
मोदी जी का आशीर्वाद?ये क्या होता है @JPNadda जी?देश के संसाधन क्या वो अपने नाना के यहाँ से लाये हैं?जो किसी राज्य को किसी वर्ग को वांछित कर देंगें? pic.twitter.com/x22c0EeAwL
— Surendra Rajput (@ssrajputINC) April 19, 2023
Karnataka is seventh largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.
The Election Commission has announced that Assembly polls in Karnataka will be held in a single-phase on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.
Meanwhile, BJP also released its fourth list, naming candidates for the remaining two constituencies Shivamogga and Manvi. In Shivamogga, the BJP has given the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa’s family.
With their final list, both BJP and Congress have announced candidates for all the 224 Assembly segments in the state.
The Congress also released the list of its star campaigners, in which two high-profile names created buzz– one for making it and the other for being dropped off. While former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the Congress this week after quitting the BJP, figures in the Congress’ list, the name of Sachin Pilot, who has been making headlines for his not-so-secret feud with Ashok Gehlot, does not figure on the list.
The list of 40-star campaigners also includes party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor. The Congress’ list of star campaigners also has many stalwarts from Karnataka such as former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, Jairam Ramesh, M Veerappa Moily, M B Patil, G Parameshwara, K H Muniyappa and BK Hariprasad.
Meanwhile, BJP’s star campaigner list also created a buzz as the name of South Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya does not feature on it. Tejasvi is an RSS Swayamsevak and BJP’s youth morcha president, known for his strong Hindutva politics, and the omission of his name from the star campaigner list which comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Devendra Fadnavis, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, came as a surprise to many.
The penultimate day for filing the nominations saw 935 candidates, including stalwarts like Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Jagadish Shettar from Hubli-Dharwad Central and Chief Minister Bommai from Shiggaon, submitting their papers on Wednesday.
The nomination filing was a grand affair in most districts, with candidates’ rallies chocking roads in a show of strength. Many candidates also visited mutts and offered puja at temples prior to reaching the office of returning officers.
Thursday is the last day for filing nominations, and parties have announced tickets for the remaining constituencies.
Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday filed nomination from Varuna constituency in this district, for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, as he reiterated that this would be his last election and virtually laid out a “succession plan” of sorts.
The 75-year-old Leader of Opposition indicated his son and grandson to be his political successors. “This is my last election, after that there is Yathindra (son), Dhawan Rakesh (grand son)…”, he said.
Siddaramaiah’s younger son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah is the sitting Congress MLA from Varuna.
An eight time MLA, Siddaramaiah had earlier won twice from Varuna, and went on to become the Leader of Opposition after winning from here in 2008, and then became Chief Minister after 2013 Assembly polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive in Udupi on May 4 to take part in a conference of BJP workers, party sources said. Adityanath is also expected to accompany Modi, they added.
BJP Udupi district president Kuyilady Suresh Nayak indicated that the Prime Minister would attend a conference of party workers ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.
A huge function will be arranged in the city or some other suitable place for the visit. National leaders have conveyed the matter to the district party, sources said. PM Modi is expected to address at least 15-20 rallies ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka.
Furthermore, Shah is also scheduled to hold road shows in Davanagere and Devanahalli on April 21 and 22 and attend several organisational meetings in Bengaluru as the BJP’s campaign to retain power in the state goes into a higher gear.
Party sources said Shah will be in the state between April 20-23 and will leave for Telangana on the last day to attend political programmes in Telangana’s Chevella Lok Sabha seat.
Shah’s road shows are expected to give a fillip to the party’s mass connect in Karnataka. His several meetings with the state party leaders tasked to spearhead the campaign are expected to fine-tune the poll strategy.
The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the southern state.
