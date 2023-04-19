Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Bommai To Again File Nomination Today, Nadda, Kichcha To Accompany; Shettar Gets Congress Ticket

Read more

Chief Minister Bommai, who has already submitted his poll nomination on Sunday, will again file the nomination in presence of his star campaigners Sudeep and Nadda at Taluk Office, Haveri district’s Shiggaon.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, CM Bommai confirmed that Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa will accompany him for filing of his nomination today and said, “This time there is huge support and I’m confident of winning with the largest majority this time.”

“Nothing has shaken. Not even a small brick has changed. We are going to win all the three Hubli-Dharwad seats, including Jagadish Shettar’s seat,” he added.

This is Nadda’s first visit to Karnataka after the party announced candidates for the Assembly polls. During his visit, the BJP chief is scheduled to visit Hubli and Shiggaon (Haveri) to participate in several public programmes and organisational meetings including visiting some key mutts of the Hubli district.

As per BJP’s official statement, Nadda in Shiggaon of Haveri District will hold a mega roadshow from Santhe Maidana to Taluk Stadium via Old Bus Stand. Then, the BJP chief will address a huge public meeting at Taluk Stadium, Shiggaon (Haveri district) at noon. Nadda will also participate in nomination filing in the Haveri district.

PM Modi, Amit Shah, & Yogi Aditynath To Campaign in Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to arrive in Udupi on May 4 to take part in a conference of BJP workers, party sources said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected to accompany Modi, they said.

BJP Udupi district president Kuyilady Suresh Nayak indicated that the Prime Minister would attend a conference of party workers ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

A huge function will be arranged in the city or some other suitable place for the visit. National leaders have conveyed the matter to the district party, sources said. PM Modi is expected to address at least 15-20 rallies ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka.

Furthermore, Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to hold road shows in Davanagere and Devanahalli on April 21 and 22 and attend several organisational meetings in Bengaluru as the BJP’s campaign to retain power in the state goes into a higher gear.

Party sources said Shah will be in the state between April 20-23 and will leave for Telangana on the last day to attend political programmes in Telangana’s Chevella Lok Sabha seat.

Shah’s road shows are expected to give a fillip to the party’s mass connect in Karnataka. His several meetings with the state party leaders tasked to spearhead the campaign are expected to fine-tune the poll strategy.

Cong Fields Ex-CM Shettar from Hubli-Dharwad Central

With just two days left for the filing of nominations to end for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, the Congress on Tuesday announced its fourth list of seven candidates, confirming the ticket to former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the party after quitting BJP.

Congress fielded Shettar from his traditional Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. The party also fielded Mohammed Yousuf Savanur from the Shiggaon assembly seat, from where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is the BJP candidate. Bommai also represents the Shiggaon constituency in the outgoing assembly.

From the Chikamagalur assembly constituency, the Congress fielded HD Thammaaiah. The seat is currently represented by BJP general secretary CT Ravi.

Shettar, the 67-year-old six-time MLA from Hubli-Dharwad (Central), quit the BJP after being denied a party ticket. He subsequently joined Congress.

The Congress is yet to announce candidates for the eight remaining seats. The party has so far announced its candidates for 216 out of 224 assembly constituencies in the state.

May 10 Assembly Election In Karnakata

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the southern state.

