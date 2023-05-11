Karnataka Election Updates: BJP Confident of Leading Despite Exit Polls Giving Congress An Edge; 73% Votes Polled

If the people of Karnataka are to go by the exit poll predictions released after the conclusion of voting on Wednesday evening, Karnataka is poised for a hung assembly, with the Congress emerging as the largest party in the Karnataka Assembly elections, closely followed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Karnataka Assembly elections witnessed a significant voter turnout of 72.81 per cent on Wednesday. The ruling BJP, the determined Congress, and the JD(S) are engaged in a closely contested battle, with the JD(S) potentially playing a decisive role in the event of a hung assembly. Multiple pollsters have indicated that the Congress might hold an advantage in Karnataka, despite it being the BJP’s stronghold. Some projections even suggest that the grand old party could secure a majority on its own in a hung assembly scenario. Let’s Look At Some of The Updates Nearly 73% People Voted

According to the latest figures available at 10 pm, the turnout stood at 72.81 per cent. The EC said the final figures will be known by Thursday.

Karnataka recorded a 72.36 per cent voter turnout in the 2018 Assembly polls which had thrown up a hung assembly with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats, falling slightly short of getting a majority.

Bommai Rejects Karnataka Exit Poll Results

Rejecting the Karnataka exit poll results predicting a tight contest between BJP and Congress or a hung assembly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form a government in the southern state with a full majority.

Speaking to the media from his home constituency Shiggaon, he said, “Exit polls are exit polls. Our information is that we will get an absolute majority. Exit polls are not 100 per cent correct. Earlier also, exit polls have been proved wrong. This time also it will be. I am 200 per cent sure we will win. Let us wait till May 13 (result day)." Read More

Exit Polls Predict Hung House With Edge to Congress

Karnataka is heading towards a hung assembly with Congress emerging as the single largest party in the Karnataka Assembly elections followed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per the exit poll predictions released after the voting ended on Wednesday evening.

Most of the exit polls predicted Congress would get more seats than the BJP but is likely to fall short of a majority. However, the race seems tight with exit polls giving the ruling BJP 78-100 seats.

Can BJP Break the Jinx?

While the BJP, riding on the Modi juggernaut, is looking to break a 38-year-old poll jinx where the state has never voted the incumbent party to power, the Congress is hoping for a morale booster victory to give it a much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.